Spotlight Retail Group Integrates Infosys’ Topaz AI for Personalized Shopping Experiences

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Spotlight Retail Group is leveraging Infosys Topaz to deliver personalized online shopping experience to customers for the upcoming holidays.

Australia’s Spotlight Retail Group (SRG) is enhancing the company’s customer growth through an omnichannel digital fulfilment and advanced analytics platform in partnership with Indian IT company Infosys.

According to the announcement, the collaboration has resulted in the implementation of Infosys’ AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz, empowering the retail group to deliver a personalized online shopping experience to its customers.

SRG said this improved customer experience has led to a 113 percent growth in its customer base over a 12-month period and a 93 percent increase in transactions.

Further, the scalable on-demand digital commerce platform has played an important role in assisting the retailer group in meeting the surge in transaction volumes among its customers, it added.

“At Spotlight Retail Group, we are committed to continuously optimize customer experiences as one of our key competitive differentiators. One of the ways that we’ve done this is through greater investment in personalization, and this is core to the digital commerce platform built with Infosys Topaz, leveraging its advanced analytics capabilities,” said Tal Lall, group general manager, digital and omnichannel at Spotlight Retail Group.

“This platform now provides us with deeper customer insights while supporting scalability to meet customer demands and onboarding new brands. We are delighted to have collaborated with Infosys on this journey,” Lall added.

By incorporating advanced analytics capabilities powered by Infosys Topaz, the platform has elevated the online shopping experience, providing intelligent insights into customer behavior. The flexible digital commerce platform facilitates personalized customer journeys and has introduced new services such as click-and-collect and made-to-measure for online shoppers.

Additionally, SRG utilized Infosys Topaz to enhance inventory management, reduce order cancellations due to insufficient stock and expedite order fulfilment, resulting in a significant improvement in customer satisfaction levels.

“It’s exciting to see the strong customer and business outcomes enabled by the digital commerce platform we built for the Spotlight Retail Group. The deep insights on consumer behavior and inventory enabled for the Spotlight team highlight the power of Infosys Topaz in helping enterprises become AI-ready,” said Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president and global head, of consumer, retail and logistics at Infosys.

AI is Retailers’ Favorite Game-Changer

In the intense lead-up to the holiday shopping rush, retailers are driven by compelling incentives to harness the latest AI technologies, aiming to maximize sales during the crucial period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. It provides retailers with the capabilities of technologies that enable more refined and targeted consumer influence strategies to progress.

Retailers leveraging AI can influence decisions regarding the products presented to consumers, recommendations made, pricing structures and promotional offers received.

Take, for example Swedish fashion giant H&M, which employs over 200 data scientists and AI algorithms to predict trends. These algorithms gather fashion data from search engines and blogs, guiding decisions on inventory, timing and store placement. This helps the firm in its plan to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of fashion retail.

Likewise, fashion conglomerate Zara has harnessed AI-driven robots to swiftly fetch customer orders, particularly in transactions involving the Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store (BOPIS) or Click and Collect options, showcasing the company’s efforts to elevate customer experiences through innovative technology.

Recently, UK’s retailer The Very Group launched a new Generative AI Innovation Lab, to deliver personalized digital shopping experiences to customers, emphasizing interactive engagement to meet evolving consumer expectations.

There are numerous such examples. But overall, it is important to understand that the deployment of AI in the retail landscape is not merely a technological upgrade but a strategic move to shape and guide the consumer’s entire shopping journey.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv