Top 5 AI Video Generators Shaping the Generative AI Landscape in 2023
In Brief
Consumer-oriented generative AI models, exemplified by Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, have flooded the market, contributing to the imminent explosion of the generative AI sector. According to a recently released report by Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), the generative AI market is anticipated to skyrocket from its 2022 size of $40 billion to a staggering $1.3 trillion over the next decade.
AI video creation and editing tools currently generate footage and provide essential resources – such as templates, footage and automation – for crafting professional videos tailored to diverse enterprise and personal initiatives.
Termed “AI video generators”, these applications leverage generative AI to streamline content creation, showcasing advancements at a rapid pace. However, the pervasive exposure to tools like ChatGPT merely scratches the surface of the acceleration witnessed in AI video generation. Let’s explore the realm of the top AI Video Editors that are set to define the generative AI space in 2023 and the upcoming year of 2024.
Spotlight: Top 5 AI Video Generators of 2023/24
Pika 1.0 by Pika Labs
Pika Labs recently unveiled Pika 1.0, a major product upgrade which uses an AI model that effortlessly crafts and refines videos across styles like 3D animation, anime, cartoons, and cinematic aesthetics. Complementing this technological marvel is a revamped web interface, promising a more user-friendly experience.
SDXL Turbo by Stability AI
Stability AI‘s SDXL Turbo model is an open-source AI art generator that operates in real-time, converting text to images using the diffusion generation method. This AI takes natural language prompts as input and produces corresponding image files. An important feature is the introduction of ControlNets, which enhances image composition control. With 3.5 billion parameters, the SDXL base model helps achieve accuracy by comprehending a broader range of concepts.
Magnific.ai
Crafted by independent developers Javi Lopez and Emilio Nicolas, Magnific AI utilizes generative AI, and transforms low-quality images, including photos, illustrations, and other graphic designs, into high-quality visual content. This process addresses various aesthetic imperfections in your images. It presents four distinct modes: Upscale Mode sharpens low-resolution images, Enhance Mode intensifies colors, DeNoise Mode removes grain, and DeJPEG Mode eliminates pixelation in JPEG images.
Upscale and enhance by Krea AI
Krea AI unveiled its latest update, the “Realtime Enhancer,” empowering users to contribute to the rapid upscaling of images. The platform boasts a vast collection of over 2,500 AI models, catering to the diverse imagination and artistic vision of its users. In a recent announcement, KREA AI released a brief video showcasing the functionality of the new feature, demonstrating its capability to generate Realtime images on the platform.
Decoherence AI
Decoherence emerges as an intuitive, no-setup application for the seamless creation of generative videos. Empowering creators with a 10x speed advantage, it facilitates the rapid generation of B-roll content or animation of music within minutes, as opposed to days. The mechanism involves the analysis of structure within generated images, the conversion of audio signals into dynamic motion effects, their timely application, and the seamless stitching of images to craft a comprehensive video.
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.
