All Speakers at Hack Seasons Cannes 2025: The Full Lineup

Hack Seasons has established itself as the true brainport of the Web3 world, a place where founders, developers, and investors come not just to network, but to set the agenda for the industry’s future. Every edition is known for its consistently top-tier speaker lineups and panels that go beyond hype, delivering real substance and insight.

This summer’s Hack Seasons Cannes continues that tradition, drawing more than 70 leading voices from across blockchain, AI, and DeFi to the iconic Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic.

Main Stage: Thought Leaders and Industry Visionaries

The Main Stage at Hack Seasons Cannes will open with a panel on venture capital trends, moderated by Mickey Hardy, President & Chairman of Arcadia. Joining him are Casper Johansen, Co-founder of Spartan Group, Ian Xu, Vice President at Foresight Ventures, and Zurab Kazhiloti, Founding Partner of Bitscale VC. This session will set the tone for a day of high-level discussions about the future of investment in Web3.

The conversation then shifts to the future of AI and AI agents. Tomer Sharoni, CEO of Addressable, will moderate a panel featuring Tom Trowbridge (Fluence), Mathieu Baudet (Linera), Clara Tsao (Filecoin), and Kamesh (Openledger), who will explore strategies for thriving in the new AI era.

A fireside chat will bring together Declan Fox, Head of Linea, and Tomasz, Co-executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, for an in-depth discussion on the evolution of blockchain infrastructure.

The focus then turns to real-world asset tokenization. Josh Kriger (Edge of Show) will moderate a panel with Kristal Gruevski (Zivoe), Matt Blumberg (Ondo), Laura Vidiella (Vaneck), and Chris Yin (Plume), examining why tokenization is no longer optional for the industry.

Martin ‘Mr TON’ Masser, Head of Growth at TON, will lead a discussion on multichain interoperability with Ahmet Ozcan (ODOS), Sergej Kunz (1inch), Victor Ji (Manta), and Prabal Banerjee (Avail), highlighting the challenges and opportunities in designing for a multichain future.

In the afternoon, Nikita Sachdev (LunaPR) will moderate a panel on “what’s still worth building,” with insights from Nenter Chow (Bitmart), Akshat Vaidya (Maelstrom), and Ryan Kim (Hashed). This will be followed by a DeFi-focused session led by Francesco Andreolí (Metamask), featuring Ash V. Khatibi (Sonic), Michael Mogren (SwapKit), Lorena (Lista DAO), and Mike Silagadze (Etherfi), who will discuss scaling what actually works in DeFi.

The Main Stage will conclude with keynotes from Alexandre Belling (Linea), Head of Cryptography, and Alena Shmalko (TON Foundation), Director of Ecosystem Success, both recognized for their leadership in cryptography and ecosystem growth.

Tech Stage: Deep Dives and Developer-Focused Content

The Tech Stage at Hack Seasons Cannes will open with a session on RWA tokenization, moderated by Bora from Celestia. Panelists include Mark Trang (D3), Arthur Firstov (Mercuryo), Austin Ballard (Offchain Labs), and Ossie Amir (Wormhole), who will discuss practical approaches to tokenizing real-world assets.

Jay Z (NEAR AI) will lead a discussion on trustless AI, joined by Deli Gong (Automata), Juan Bruce (SuperNet), Teana Baker-Taylor (VeniceAI), and Devansh Mehta (Ethereum Foundation), exploring how to build AI systems that don’t require trust.

A panel on developer infrastructure will be moderated by Pauline Barnades (Wormhole), with contributions from Henri Lieutaud (Starknet), Grigore Roșu (Pi Squared), dcbuilder.eth (Worldcoin), and Martin Eckardt (Ava Labs), focusing on infrastructure that developers actually use.

Key technical keynotes will be delivered by Alon Muroch (SSV Labs), who will present on Ethereum unification, and Ramkumar (Openledger), who will introduce the blockchain built for specialized AI.

Cross-chain DeFi will be explored by Daosasha (1inch) alongside Amrit Kumar (AltLayer), Solange Gueiros (Chainlink), Amir Forouzani (Puffer), and Marco Monaco (TAC), discussing how to win users and volume in a fragmented ecosystem.

The session “Building AI That Lets the Chain Think for Itself” will be moderated by Moz (Akindo) and feature Tom Trowbridge (Fluence), Anthony Simonet Boulogne (iExec), Igor Lessio (ElizaOS), and Lane (NEAR), delving into the next generation of on-chain AI.

Workshops will be led by Inder Singh (D3) and Daniil Romazanov (Reactive Network), while Francis Otshudi (iExec) will provide a closing keynote. The day will wrap up with a panel on prediction markets, moderated by Alex Mukhin, featuring Will Robinson (Alliance Foundation) and David Christopher (Bankless).

