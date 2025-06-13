en en
June 13, 2025

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: June 13, 2025 at 9:46 am Updated: June 13, 2025 at 9:46 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 13, 2025 at 9:46 am

In Brief

The right business name sets the tone for everything that follows. Whether you want something sleek and corporate or fun and unique, these AI tools cover the full spectrum, from raw ideas to visual execution.

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

In 2025, you no longer have to stress over brainstorming the perfect business name. AI-powered name generators can deliver creative, relevant, and domain-ready options in seconds. Whether you’re launching a tech startup, a fashion label, or a consulting agency, these tools combine smart algorithms with user-friendly interfaces to help you find the right fit—fast.

Here are the top 8 AI business name generators worth using this year:

Shopify Business Name Generator

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

This tool is designed with e-commerce founders in mind. You simply type in a word related to your niche, and it churns out a large selection of clean, shop-friendly names that are often ready to register as domains right away. Its biggest draw is simplicity—you don’t need to set any filters or preferences to get dozens of ideas in seconds.

It’s not the most customizable option, but it’s fast and reliable. For users who want to set up a Shopify store quickly and need a name that sounds brandable and available, it delivers everything you need with no learning curve.

Namelix

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

Namelix excels at delivering short, catchy names that feel brandable right off the bat. Unlike other tools, it lets you control variables like name length, randomness, and domain extension preference. The result is a curated list of sleek, startup-friendly names that feel intentional and modern.

What really sets Namelix apart is how it improves over time. It learns from your clicks and preferences, making future suggestions increasingly relevant. This makes it ideal for founders who are picky but want to see smarter results with each search.

Logo.com Business Name Generator

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

This tool is perfect for anyone who wants to see their business name visualized from the start. After entering a keyword, you get a list of name suggestions accompanied by automatically generated logos. It’s a great way to gauge how the name will look in action, not just on paper.

While it doesn’t offer deep customization, the integration between name creation and visual branding makes the process feel complete. If you want a quick route from concept to brand identity, this generator offers an end-to-end solution.

Namify Business & LLC Name Generator

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

Namify takes a more professional, structured approach to business naming. It doesn’t just throw out random names—it filters them by availability, social media handle options, and even potential trademarks. It’s especially useful if you’re starting an LLC or aiming for long-term brand protection.

Each name comes with a sleek logo preview, and the interface makes it easy to toggle between themes like tech, health, or sustainability. It’s a tool made for serious founders who want creative names without legal surprises down the road.

Hootsuite AI Business Name Generator

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

This generator shines for users operating in multilingual markets. You can generate names in several major languages, which is rare among free AI naming tools. It also adapts suggestions to different business types—whether it’s a product, blog, or full company.

While the feature set is relatively simple, the language support makes it incredibly valuable for international entrepreneurs or businesses targeting non-English-speaking markets. It’s efficient, straightforward, and globally aware.

Grammarly AI Business Name Generator

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

Built on Grammarly’s tone expertise, this tool lets you define how you want your business to sound—whether bold, refined, fun, or professional. It then offers a lineup of names that reflect your selected vibe, helping you match the name with your brand personality.

It’s especially helpful for creatives or agencies that want their name to evoke a certain emotional response. It won’t give you logos or domains, but what it does offer—tone-true naming—is refreshingly nuanced compared to most tools.

Canva Business Name Generator

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

Canva’s name generator ties directly into its design suite, which means you can instantly build brand visuals based on your chosen name. Once you find a name you like, you can immediately start creating a logo, website, or business card, all on the same platform.

While it lacks complex filters, it’s ideal for creators who value visual branding from day one. If you’re the type of founder who prefers seeing the name in action right away, Canva makes that transition smooth and intuitive.

NameSnack

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

This platform mixes AI logic with branding best practices to suggest creative, often unexpected names. It’s especially strong at producing combinations you might not think of on your own—mixing real words, invented syllables, and trendy structures to spark inspiration.

It’s also fast and user-friendly, with built-in domain checks to save you time. If you’re exploring name ideas with a more open-ended, creative mindset, NameSnack is one of the best tools to shake up your thinking and uncover hidden gems.

Tags:

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

