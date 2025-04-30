Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra upgrade, Solana debating a major inflation cut to improve tokenomics, and more.

If you’ve been watching crypto evolve this year, you’ve probably noticed a few patterns starting to stick. There’s a real push now toward cleaning up core infrastructure – making networks more usable, more secure, and, in a lot of cases, more decentralized. It’s less about flashy launches now and more about strengthening what’s already there – by upgrading protocol mechanics, adjusting economic models, or building ways for blockchains to connect.

April brought some clear examples of how those trends are taking shape. In this post, we’ll walk through what’s been happening, where the momentum is building, and what it might mean if you’re trading, investing, or just keeping an eye on where the space is heading.

Ethereum: Pectra Upgrade Just Around The Corner

First things first: Ethereum’s next big network upgrade, Pectra, is now locked in for May 7.On April 3, Ethereum developers sealed the target date after a successful run on the “Hoodi” testnet, which showed no big issues and no last-minute surprises. If all goes smoothly, Pectra will be the most significant upgrade since early 2024.

After a rollout with zero active bugs on the Hоodi testnet, #Pectra gets an official release date.



Slated for May 7, #Ethereum’s upgrade is not just a technical release. It’s a statement of operational maturity.



Where do you see $ETH heading next? pic.twitter.com/V1t0QFCb8x — Nexo (@Nexo) April 12, 2025

So, what’s actually changing?

First off, Ethereum wallets are getting smarter. Pectra introduces account abstraction, which means you won’t need to hold ETH just to pay gas fees anymore. Instead, you’ll be able to cover transaction costs using other tokens like USDC or DAI. If you’ve ever had to scramble for a bit of ETH just to send something simple – you’ll appreciate how much easier this makes basic wallet management. Services could even sponsor your gas fees in some cases, lowering the barrier for new users even more.

Pectra’s also making life easier for validators and stakers. Right now, if you want to stake big amounts of ETH, you have to manage dozens – or even hundreds – of separate validator nodes. Certainly not optimal. Pectra raises the per-validator cap from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH, which means big stakers (like institutions or pooling services) can consolidate their operations. It won’t force anyone to stake more, but it does simplify things behind the scenes – and helps the network run a little lighter.

Under the hood, Ethereum’s laying groundwork for long-term upgrades too. One important piece is the introduction of Verkle trees – a new way of organizing blockchain data. You won’t see the impact immediately, but over time, it should make Ethereum faster, cheaper, and less resource-intensive to run, especially as the network keeps growing.

Another thing worth knowing: Pectra isn’t landing all at once. The upgrade’s been split into phases, starting with the wallet and validator improvements first. More technical changes, like deeper EVM upgrades and better Layer 2 scaling support (think PeerDAS), will come later.

For everyday users and developers, the first phase is where most of the direct benefits will show up. So, why does all this matter if you’re holding ETH or using Ethereum apps?

In short, Pectra makes Ethereum a lot more practical. Wallets will be easier to use. Staking will be less of a headache for bigger players. And the network itself is quietly getting faster and more scalable behind the scenes. It’s not a flashy overhaul – but it’s the kind of careful, layered upgrade that keeps Ethereum inching closer to being ready for the next wave of growth.

And as always with upgrades like this, execution matters. If May’s rollout goes smoothly, it’ll set the stage for even bigger improvements down the road. If there are bumps, well – that’s part of shipping live upgrades on the world’s most-used smart contract platform. Either way, it’s a big moment to watch.

Solana: Debating an 80% Inflation Cut

If you’ve been following Solana recently, you’ve probably noticed that the conversation has shifted a bit. It’s no longer just about scaling or the latest apps – now, the focus is on tokenomics. Specifically, how much new SOL should be minted, who gets to benefit from it, and how the network’s economic model will play out long-term.

So, here’s the deal:

In April, a proposal called SIMD-0228 gained some real traction. It’s about slashing Solana’s inflation rate by a whopping 80% – dropping it from 4.5% annually to just 0.87%. And that’s a pretty big deal. It would change a lot about how staking rewards are distributed, how SOL enters circulation, and ultimately how its value plays out.

Now, if you’ve been following along, you’ll know that the first attempt to pass this proposal didn’t quite go as planned. In March, only about 55% of validators voted, and among them, only 38% were in favor. It wasn’t enough to pass, but the underlying idea still has legs.

Why? Well, cutting inflation sounds great when you think about it in terms of SOL’s price.

Less new SOL entering circulation means there’s less pressure to sell, right? That’s usually a positive for holders who want to see the price hold steady or grow. But here’s the catch – if you’re running a small validator, lower inflation means lower staking rewards.

For many smaller validators, those rewards aren’t just “nice to have” – they’re crucial to covering the costs of running a node. If those rewards shrink too much, it could push smaller validators out of the picture, leaving the network more centralized. Sure, Solana would still be secure, but would it stay as decentralized as it is now?

This is the real question that’s at the heart of the debate: how do you reduce inflation without sacrificing the diversity of validators that keeps the network truly decentralized?

By the time April wrapped up, the conversation had started to shift. At the Crossroads 2025 conference, community members, validators, and developers revisited the proposal. This time, the mood felt a lot more constructive. People were on board with the idea of cutting inflation, but there was clear recognition that the proposal needed some adjustments.

So, what adjustments are we talking about? Some folks are suggesting tweaks to how transaction fees are distributed to provide more stability for smaller validators. Others are proposing incentives to help smaller operators stay afloat, even with lower rewards.

It’s clear that no one’s expecting this to be a simple fix. The willingness to adjust the proposal shows that the community is taking a pragmatic, not ideological, approach.

And if you step back and think about the timing, it makes sense. Since 2023, Solana’s on-chain economy has exploded. There’s a lot more activity, higher fees, and real, growing usage driving the network now. This makes the case for inflation cuts stronger because Solana isn’t relying as much on inflation to secure the network – it’s got the fee revenue to back it up.

Now, if you’re holding SOL, this could be pretty significant. Cutting inflation means less new SOL flooding the market, which could have a positive effect on price – but that’s not the whole story. With lower staking rewards, some SOL holders might look to move their capital into DeFi, where they can earn higher returns. That could lead to more liquidity flowing into Solana’s DeFi ecosystem, which would be great for those protocols and users. But, of course, it also means smaller validators may struggle a bit more.

And here’s the question I’m sure you’re wondering by now:

Has the market already priced this in?

And the answer is: it’s tough to say.

The original vote and the discussions in April are public knowledge, but until the revised proposal actually passes, traders are probably holding back a bit. If the final approval comes through, there’s a good chance it will surprise a few people.

The counter arguments to 228 are pretty bad because the cost of inflation is something on the order of (global average income tax rate * inflation). Or $1-$2 BILLION per year.



1) small validators will lose out



Yes. That’s probably going to happen. It doesn’t cost $1 BILLION… — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) March 7, 2025

But whatever happens, one thing is clear: Solana’s community isn’t sticking to the old ways just because they worked before. They’re willing to rethink and adjust when necessary. And honestly, that ability to adapt is what might make the biggest difference for Solana’s future.

Scroll: Aiming for Decentralized ZK Rollups

When we talk about Scroll, it’s one of those projects that’s kind of been flying under the radar for a lot of people. You’ve probably heard of ZK rollups, but Scroll is really trying to take that concept further by pushing for a fully decentralized, scalable solution. If you’re not deep in the weeds of zk-SNARKs or zk-STARKs, that’s totally fine – we’re going to break it down in simple terms for you.

The idea behind Scroll is pretty straightforward: It’s building a ZK rollup on Ethereum that aims to scale the network without compromising on decentralization.

In April, Scroll made some serious strides toward getting its mainnet beta off the ground.

The team rolled out a test version of its system, showcasing its decentralized transaction processing model. The testnet results were encouraging: they showed a significant reduction in costs while still keeping the whole system decentralized.

What does that mean for you, as an investor or user? Well, if Scroll can continue down this path and prove that ZK rollups can be both scalable and decentralized, it might open up a whole new world for Ethereum. It could potentially lower fees across the network, improve transaction speeds, and create a more sustainable layer of scalability for Ethereum in the long run. –

There’s also another important detail here: Scroll is looking at Ethereum L2 adoption. With Layer 2 solutions becoming more important, this is a space that’s been growing rapidly, and the fact that Scroll is positioning itself in this niche – with a decentralized rollup – might catch the attention of developers building on Ethereum.

You’re probably wondering: how does this all tie back to SOL, ETH, and DeFi? Well, for ETH, the implications are big. If Scroll successfully proves that decentralized ZK rollups can scale the network, we could be looking at a much faster and cheaper Ethereum experience in the future.

But let’s be clear: the proof is in the results. Scroll’s real test will be whether it can deliver at scale – and whether the Ethereum community adopts it.

Hyperlane: Bridging Protocol Launches a Community Token

If you’ve been watching infrastructure protocols lately, you know interoperability is turning into the next big battleground. And if you haven’t bumped into Hyperlane yet, here’s the short version: it’s a cross-chain protocol trying to make different blockchains talk to each other – securely and without middlemen.

In April, Hyperlane launched its native token, HYPER, with a big community airdrop.

57% of the supply went straight to early users, while the team, investors, and foundation split the rest – all locked for a year. Pretty clear focus on rewarding early support and tying incentives to long-term success.

It didn’t happen quietly either. Binance listed HYPER on day one, ran a token sale, and even threw in its own airdrop. That kind of early exposure doesn’t happen for just any project – it shows seriousness about solving one of crypto’s pain points.

If you’re looking at this as an investor, HYPER might be worth watching. It’s a new token, not yet tied to old market patterns, and sometimes that’s where you catch growth – provided the project holds up. And if you tested Hyperlane early, you might already be holding some HYPER. Whether it ends up worth much depends on how fast the project builds momentum, but it’s a nice bonus either way.

Zooming out, Hyperlane’s aiming for real decentralization. Governance – picking which chains to connect, setting messaging fees, approving upgrades – is supposed to land with token holders, not just the founding team. And there’s a security play too. After all the bridge hacks we’ve seen, keeping validators spread out and properly incentivized could be a big deal. They’re also rolling out expansion rewards – kind of like liquidity mining, but for cross-chain activity. If it works, it could pull a lot of developers into their ecosystem fast.

For everyday users, Hyperlane’s promise is simple: move assets or NFTs across chains without worrying about sketchy bridges or complicated transfers. Just click, send, done – that’s the goal. Whether they actually deliver, though, we’ll have to wait and see. If you’re holding airdropped HYPER, it could turn into something valuable if adoption picks up. And if you’re trading, expect the usual early volatility while the market figures out where HYPER fits.

The bigger question? Whether Hyperlane can stand out against competitors like LayerZero, Wormhole, and Axelar. The airdrop got them on the map – but staying there is a different challenge.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson