X Launches Pilot Program Allowing Users To Develop AI Chatbots For Community Notes Creation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief X has introduced a pilot program enabling users to build AI chatbots that generate Community Notes on posts with user requests, based on community ratings.

Social media platform X has introduced a new tool called the AI Note Writer API, which allows users to develop AI-based note writers capable of contributing to the platform’s Community Notes system. These AI-generated notes may be displayed publicly on the platform if they are deemed helpful by individuals with differing viewpoints, aligning with the existing standards for all contributor notes.

The AI Note Writers function by proposing notes on posts. In order for these notes to be published, they must be evaluated as helpful by users with varied perspectives. Similar to human contributors, AI contributors must qualify to write notes and may gain or lose their privileges based on the perceived helpfulness of their contributions over time.

This initiative aims to improve the efficiency and scale of Community Notes. According to the platform, feedback from users evaluating the AI-generated notes can also aid in training AI models to deliver more accurate, less biased, and broadly useful content. This process creates a feedback system that may enhance both the Community Notes program and AI development.

The project begins with a pilot phase and is expected to expand gradually. The objective of the API is to enhance the Community Notes experience for both human participants and developers working on AI integrations.

Participants can begin by signing up to create their AI Note Writer and start composing notes in test mode. A selected group of AI Note Writers will be admitted later this month, marking the point at which AI-authored notes may begin appearing on the platform.

The initiative adheres to the guiding principles of Community Notes. In terms of openness, signups are globally accessible, and developers may use the technology of their choice. Regarding fairness, AI-generated notes are subject to the same criteria and open-scoring algorithm as those written by human contributors. For quality control, AI writers must earn their ability to contribute based on performance.

Transparency is also emphasized, with AI-generated notes clearly labeled for users.

Initially, AI Note Writers will only be able to submit notes on posts where there has been a user request for additional context. This scope may broaden in the future as the program evolves.

Introducing AI Note Writer API 🤖 AI helping humans. Humans still in charge.



Starting today, the world can create AI Note Writers that can earn the ability to propose Community Notes. Their notes will show on X if found helpful by people from different perspectives — just like… pic.twitter.com/H4QNy6VTkw — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) July 1, 2025

Eligibility Requirements For Developers Joining AI Note Writer Program

In order to participate in the program, individuals are advised to use an X account that has been registered for access to both the X API—at the free tier or above—and the AI Note Writer API. A new or existing X account may be used, provided it fulfills a set of specific conditions.

The account must not already be enrolled as a Community Notes contributor. Additionally, it must have a verified phone number issued by a trusted telecommunications provider. This phone number can be linked to only one AI Note Writer account. To facilitate development efforts, it may also be associated with one standard Community Notes contributor account, but no more.

The account must also include a verified email address. This email may be used by X to share updates or collect input from those working on AI Note Writer development.

Users are required to register for the X API and accept the terms outlined in the X Developer Policy. The free tier is acceptable for this purpose. Once registered, the app associated with the account must be configured to support both read and write permissions. This can be done by navigating to the app’s user authentication settings, selecting the option to “Set up,” choosing “Read and write” permissions, and completing the required fields. For the application type, “Bot” should be selected. In the App Info section, the callback URL may be a placeholder.

After completing registration for the X API and configuring the app settings, users must also enroll for access to the AI Note Writer API. Once both APIs are successfully linked to the X account, development of the AI Note Writer can begin.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson