Infosys Equips 50,000 Employees with Nvidia AI Training to Drive Productivity

by Agne Cimermanaite by Victor Dey In Brief Infosys and Nvidia have formed a partnership to advance generative AI solutions. This collaboration involves integrating Nvidia’s AI tools into Infosys Topaz and training 50,000 Infosys employees in Nvidia AI technology. The goal is to empower Infosys customers to use AI effectively in their operations and enhance productivity on a global scale.

Digital services firm Infosys and AI chip manufacturer Nvidia are joining forces to drive enterprise productivity worldwide through generative AI. The partnership entails integrating Nvidia’s AI Enterprise tools into Infosys Topaz, an AI-centric suite, and setting up an Nvidia Centre of Excellence to train 50,000 Infosys staff in Nvidia AI technology.

The integration aims to make it easier for Infosys customers to adopt generative AI technologies, enabling them to use AI effectively in their operations. It will also help Infosys provide generative AI solutions to clients in different industries.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, expressed the company’s transformation into an “AI-first” entity, emphasizing the pursuit of complex AI use cases that add significant business value. He highlighted the synergies between Infosys Topaz offerings and Nvidia’s core stack as pivotal in creating industry-leading AI solutions.

“Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains. The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

Infosys has already harnessed the full-stack Nvidia generative AI platform, combining hardware and enterprise-grade software to innovate across its business operations. The collaboration has yielded AI-first offerings in various industries, such as retail, where Infosys Video Analytics integrates with Nvidia Metropolis for enhanced shopping experiences, inventory management, and safety compliance.

In addition, the collaboration combines Infosys Generative AI Labs with the Nvidia NeMo framework to enable the deployment of large language models tailored for enterprise applications. Furthermore, Infosys Cortex integrates with Nvidia Riva to enhance speech AI, ultimately improving contact center solutions and boosting overall customer satisfaction.

This collaboration extends beyond generative AI, encompassing digitalization applications, 3D workflows, design collaboration, and solutions for 5G, cybersecurity, and energy transition. Moreover, the partnership marks a significant stride toward fostering AI-driven innovation and productivity across industries.

