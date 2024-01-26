News Report Technology
January 26, 2024

Cognizant and ServiceNow Partner to Enhance WorkNEXT with Generative AI Capabilities

by Victor Dey
In Brief

Cognizant is partnering with ServiceNow to integrate generative AI capabilities to its WorkNEXT solution for enhancing workforce experience.

Cognizant announced a partnership with ServiceNow to enhance its WorkNEXT modern workplace services solution with generative AI capabilities. Enterprise employees often face non-intuitive support solutions, exhaustive processes, and siloed tools, leading to dissatisfaction, reduced productivity and negative customer experiences.

Hence, the collaboration aims to address challenges faced by enterprise employees, such as non-intuitive support solutions and siloed tools, by shifting towards a ‘total experience’ model. The enhanced Cognizant solution will combine ServiceNow’s generative AI, offering benefits like reduced lead time for deploying AI systems and improved user interactions.

“When employees are hindered by technology and process-related obstacles in their daily work, it can be much harder for enterprises to deliver on their promises to customers,” said Anna Elango, EVP of core technologies and insights at Cognizant.

“Cognizant’s enhanced WorkNEXT offering is a strong example of generative AI’s potential to shape the future of work by providing more intuitive and personalized experiences for employees while helping to better quantify and improve the ‘return on experience’ for enterprise customers. This solution exemplifies the value of our partnership with ServiceNow through the bundling of Cognizant’s differentiated solutions, accelerators and services with ServiceNow’s platform for the benefit of our clients.”

WorkNEXT Platform’s Advanced AI Capabilities

The new solution will combine Cognizant WorkNEXT experience engagement solutions with ServiceNow’s Now Assist and employee endpoint experience technology. It will result in reduced lead time for deploying and training AI systems, improved user interactions and faster issue resolutions.

These tools are integrated with Cognizant accelerators, bot repositories and knowledge frameworks to enhance user interactions and conversations across multiple interfaces, including a native mobile app, enterprise service portal, desktop assistant and virtual agent.

Moreover, the platform delivers contextual knowledge and insights tailored to individual users and customer business context. It also enables IT support with predictive intelligence, user sentiment analysis and copilot guidance, all of which aim to provide faster resolutions to user issues.

“In the race to digitally transform businesses, technology that elevates the employee experience is one of the most important investments an enterprise can make,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow.

“Through our partnership with Cognizant, ServiceNow is focused on applying cutting edge technology like generative AI to business challenges in a way that empowers employees, enhances their satisfaction and enables them to deliver better than ever results for customers.”

The updated platform offers features, including pre-configured solutions, a library of reusable generative AI configurations, and multi-tool integrations. Key functionalities include digital and conversational functions, AI-driven interactions similar to human conversations, and automated self-healing capabilities to preemptively detect and resolve service disruptions.

Additionally, the platform offers contextual knowledge and rapid response capabilities, tailoring responses to individual needs by recognizing user conversation patterns and mapping personas. It emphasizes ease of adoption and rapid deployment, boasting built-in learning models and integration with existing engagement tools to facilitate swift deployment and streamline adoption processes for clients.

