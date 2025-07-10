Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum Foundation’s Strategic Shift And Layer 2 Developments

In Brief Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin discussed the Ethereum Foundation’s strategic refocus on Layer 1 development and decentralization, the evolving role of Layer 2 solutions, and more in a recent episode of the Epicenter podcast.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in an interview for the Epicenter podcast, discussed the Ethereum Foundation’s (EF) strategic shift, the future of Layer 2 solutions, and the unexpected outcomes of his memecoin donations.

Vitalik Buterin further noted that the Ethereum Foundation is shifting its strategic focus. Instead of aiming to coordinate the broader ecosystem as it has in the past, the organization will now prioritize responsibilities that fall specifically within its domain.

This includes continuing the development of the base Layer 1 protocol, advancing applications that prioritize decentralization, user privacy, and system integrity without hidden access points, and playing a more direct role in the creation of technical standards and ecosystem tools.

Rather than depending predominantly on influence or external advocacy, the Foundation intends to contribute more actively to practical development efforts, which are seen as a more effective means of progressing its mission.

According to Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s performance in terms of growth has trailed behind that of Bitcoin and Solana in recent years. He indicated that the reasons for this lag are complex and not easily identifiable. In his assessment, the influence exerted by a Layer 1 blockchain is a fundamental factor, and the absence of such influence could potentially lead to a decline in Ethereum’s relevance within the broader ecosystem.

He also expressed approval for increasing the baseline fee required to post data on Layer 2 networks, citing it as a viable adjustment. However, he voiced opposition to percentage-based levies, suggesting that such mechanisms are susceptible to circumvention and therefore may lack effectiveness.

Further comments included a perspective on Layer 2 networks, which were characterized as having assumed the burdens associated with high-frequency trading and prioritization of transaction speed. This shift, in his view, enables Ethereum’s primary layer to maintain its emphasis on decentralization, strong security, and resistance to censorship. He observed that the strategic value of Layer 2 solutions appears to be increasingly aligned with the concept of independent sequencing, though noted that this attribute is being abandoned by several implementations.

Vitalik Buterin has also shared a story, involving his donation of a substantial quantity of meme tokens, specifically Shiba Inu. Concerned that these tokens would depreciate quickly, he opted to distribute them quickly among various nonprofit organizations.

Contrary to his expectations, the asset retained its value and subsequently rebounded, enabling recipient organizations to generate several hundred million dollars in proceeds. These funds were allocated to the advancement of open-source biotechnology, particularly in areas such as pandemic preparedness, including improved diagnostic testing and air filtration infrastructure.

On the topic of cryptographic security, Vitalik Buterin identified quantum computing as a tangible risk to current encryption systems. He suggested that quantum capabilities could render today’s cryptographic protections obsolete within the timeframe of 2030 to 2035.

Nonetheless, he conveyed confidence in Ethereum’s readiness to evolve in response to this emerging threat. Ongoing development efforts within the network are already focused on integrating quantum-resistant technologies, with particular emphasis on those utilizing zero-knowledge proof methodologies.

