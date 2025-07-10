Which Cryptocurrency Exchanges Offer The Best Incentives For Traders?

In Brief Crypto exchanges are increasingly offering generous rewards, bonuses, and staking incentives to attract users, making it possible for traders to earn passive income while offsetting the risks and costs of trading.

Trading cryptocurrency can be profitable, but successfully beating the market is not as easy as it looks, requiring a good “nose” for the signals that suggest an asset’s value is about to rocket to the moon or crash back down to Earth.

The difficulty of trading is why it makes sense to trade on a platform that guarantees users will get something out of it, no matter how profitable a trader they are. Fortunately, cryptocurrency exchanges are very competitive, which is why so many of them offer various incentives and rewards, ranging from sign-up and trading bonuses to discounted fees, referral programs and even DeFi features such as staking.

Cryptocurrency exchanges offer numerous ways for traders to earn a passive income, simply from performing actions like signing up, depositing funds and making trades. These rewards can quickly add up, giving you extra funds to utilize in your efforts to close on profitable trades and increase your wealth, while exploring everything the exchange has to offer with lower risk.

So let’s take a look at which exchanges offer the best incentives, and how you can make use of them.

XBO.com Launches With Gamified Loyalty Program, Tiered Trading Discounts, And Up To 15% APY Staking Rewards

XBO.com is the newest cryptocurrency exchange on our list and it stands out for its substantial rewards, which come in various forms. For instance, it offers trading bonuses and fee discounts, sign-up and referral bonuses and comprehensive staking options.

The exchange is characterized by a user-friendly interface that’s designed to appeal to both novice and professional traders looking for more advanced functionality, and a differentiated approach to rewards that really means people get paid the more they trade. The idea is to incentivize new users to learn more about cryptocurrencies, which it does primarily through a loyalty program that’s centered on the exchange’s native XBO token.

By buying and holding XBO tokens, users can enjoy a gamified trading experience that sees them earn greater rewards and perks as they slowly level up. Each trade brings more XP, with those who hold more XBO tokens leveling up faster, entitling them to greater trading discounts. Users are required to buy and stake XBO tokens, and the more they hold, the more they earn through bonuses when they complete their trades, while benefiting from lower fees. User start with maker fees of 0.25% and taker fees of 0.5%, but as they level up these can ultimately drop to as low as 0.18% and 0.32% for Diamond tier traders.



In addition, when traders reach 10,000 XP, they’ll suddenly be entitled to dozens of perks including free deposits, exchange cashback of 0.1%, one free withdrawal per month and a 5% discount on all spot trading fees. They’ll also be allowed to apply for a Gold XBO card, which allows them to spend their cryptocurrency in physical stores that accept Visa cards.

There’s also staking. Users can deposit cryptocurrencies such as ETH, POL, TRX, SOL, AVAX and XLM and earn APY of up to 15% annually, simply for helping to secure the underlying blockchain network. Once more, the greater the amount of XBO the user has staked, the higher their staking rewards will be. Staking also earns XP.

MEXC Draws Global Users With No-KYC Onboarding, Up To 8,000 USDT In Bonuses, And High-Yield Savings Options

Another fantastic exchange for incentives is MEXC, which is one of the biggest centralized exchange platforms in the world, available in more than 190 countries. Uniquely among the major CEX platforms, it doesn’t have any KYC requirements when users first get started, which means they can start raking in the rewards in an anonymous way.

The biggest incentives are MEXC’s signup bonuses, with new users able to claim up to 8,000 USDT by completing various tasks outlined on its website. For example, new users who deposit 100 USDT will immediately receive a 20% deposit bonus, up to a maximum of 400 USDT for those who are prepared to put 10,000 USDT into their account.

There are additional bonuses based on the user’s trading volume. Once they reach $250,000 in volume, they’ll earn another 400 USDT. MEXC is also notable for launching regular campaigns that enable traders to earn additional incentives, such as its recent TON partnership campaign, which dished out an incredible $1 million worth of rewards among participants.

Besides the signup, deposit and trading bonuses, MEXC also provides incentives for those who take advantage of its copy trading service, based on trade volume. These bonuses are not withdrawable, but they can be used to cover trading losses and fees.

Finally, MEXC operates a novel Fixed Savings program, where users can earn interest of between 8% to an incredible 600% if they agree to lock them up for a predetermined period. Once the user subscribes, those assets will be frozen in their spot account for the agreed duration, and cannot be withdrawn until that period expires, at which point the rewards will be credited to their account.

Bybit Attracts Global Traders With Ultra-Low Fees And Up To 30,050 USDT In Tiered Trading Rewards

Bybit stands out for its exceptionally low trading fees of as little as 0.1% on some assets, falling to just 0.005% for high volume traders. Its user-friendly platform has a truly global reach, accessible in more than 230 countries worldwide.

Extremely generous rewards are one of the main reasons for Bybit’s popularity. Incredibly, it offers new users gifts of up to 30,050 USDT simply for completing a range of different tasks listed on its bonus page. To begin with, new users who sign up and pass a basic KYC check will receive a 50 USDT coupon, and they’ll then become eligible for incremental rewards as their trading volume increases.

The first bonus amounts to 15 USDT after users reach a $100 trading volume, and after that, the more they trade, the more incentives they’ll earn. If users deposit 500 USDT and their trade volume hits 5,000 USDT, they’ll receive a 50 USDT bonus. And it keeps going from there, to a maximum bonus of 30,000 USDT and various other perks for those who deposit 250,000 USDT and reach a 150 million USDT trade volume.

Bybit’s trading rewards are available to traders on both its spot and derivatives markets, and will immediately land in the user’s Rewards Hub as they hit each new trading milestone.

It’s clear that cryptocurrency exchanges are competing aggressively with one another to entice new users to their platforms, and that’s always a great thing for traders. Because they’re so competitive, traders can earn some rewards while trying out different cryptocurrency platforms to see what features they offer, helping to offset the costs of trading and maybe even bump up their profits.

Each exchange is different and has its own rules and requirements, but in general the bonuses and rewards on offer are pretty straightforward, helping users to get started on their platforms with minimal risk.

