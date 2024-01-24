Infosys Integrates Generative AI to Elevate Australian Open Fan and Player Experiences

Infosys is integrating generative AI for 2024 Australian Open's fan engagement, player performance and digital content creation experiences.

Infosys is working to advance its AI footprint at the 2024 Australian Open (AO) with generative AI technologies for fan engagement, player performance, and digital content creation. The AO 2024 introduces the ‘Bracket Challenge vs AI,’ inviting fans to test their predictive skills against AI through AO’s website.

Launched on January 11, the Tournament Challenge will allow fans to make predictions for the entire tournament, challenging themselves against AI. Additionally, a Daily Challenge enables fans to predict match winners on a day-to-day basis.

The Infosys Match Centre undergoes a cognitive transformation with the introduction of Gen AI Story Cards – this feature provides fans with contextual insights in a card-like format as matches progress.

The AI Match Bytes, powered by AI will generate match story visual cards, narrating the unfolding drama on the court. Win Predictor, another innovative feature, dynamically tracks the probabilities of victory as matches progress, enhancing the overall fan experience.

Infosys will also use its AI-centric range of services and solutions with Infosys Topaz to boost the AO experience. Topaz will deliver LLMs and cognitive cores to enhance Tennis Australia’s AI journey.

“Our association with AO has enabled us to push the boundaries of innovation across key digital and physical touchpoints, to create experiences that inform and engage as much as they entertain. This year, we are leveraging Infosys Topaz to bring a host of AI-first experiences to serve players, fans, and the media, and shape the future of the game. We have also enjoyed our ambassador Iga Świątek, take to the courts to compete in the first grand slam of the year,” said Andrew Groth, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Infosys.

“We are also excited to see our purpose in play at the Australian Open, even as our technologies continue to empower and manifest the next opportunity for everyone,” Groth added.

AI Contributions to Player and Media Experience

AI takes center stage in analyzing match action at AO 24, offering players and coaches valuable insights to unlock the keys to victory.

The AI Shot of the Day aims to enhance Tennis Australia’s media team’s ability to swiftly post highlights from each day’s play, packaged as social media-ready clips. This not only streamlines content delivery but also ensures fans stay engaged without the time-consuming task of manually scouring through match footage.

Beyond the courts, Infosys and Tennis Australia are joining forces to drive AI-enabled digital skilling. Year 10 and 11 students from metropolitan Melbourne, regional Victoria and New South Wales will gain access to curated learning experiences powered by Infosys Springboard. As a part of this initiative, students will get a firsthand glimpse of the generative AI future by visiting the Infosys Fan Zone.

In a tribute to tennis legend Rafael Nadal, Infosys has launched ‘Rafa Forever,’ a generative AI experience. This platform invites millions of fans missing Nadal at AO 2024 to celebrate his legacy by creating personalized creative masterpieces.

As the 2024 Australian Open unfolds, the integration of generative AI technologies promises to change the way fans experience the tournament, bringing tennis enthusiasts closer to the action than ever before.

