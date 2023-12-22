Myntra Integrates Generative AI Assistant to Ease Holiday Shopping

Fashion brand Myntra integrated a AI shopping assistant that uses ChatGPT, the generative AI service available through Azure OpenAI Service.

An Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra is using the power of generative AI to transform the way its customers search for products to provide them with a more intuitive and personalized shopping experience.

The fashion brand introduced an AI shopping assistant that utilizes ChatGPT, the generative AI service available through Azure OpenAI Service, which goes beyond conventional keyword searches, understanding open-ended queries about fashion preferences.

For instance, a customer grappled with the initial challenge of choosing workout attire. Turning to Myntra’s AI shopping assistant, a simple query – “I’m looking for gym clothes” – yielded a surprisingly accurate selection. The AI suggested sweat-wicking jerseys, compression t-shirts, flexible track pants, performance-enhancing shoes, fitness bands and more, catering to the users’ needs as a gym novice.

“Myntra’s systems are on Azure and deploying Azure OpenAI Service was as seamless as deploying another server and it gave us a secure way of using generative AI,” said Vindhya Priya Shanmugam, director of engineering at Myntra.

Since its launch, the AI shopping assistant has not only broadened search queries but has also increased the likelihood of users making a purchase.

Users who engage with the AI shopping assistant are three times more likely to make a purchase, as per Arit Mondal, director of product management at Myntra. The tool encourages users to explore and discover complete looks across multiple product categories.

Catering the Shopping Needs of Customers

According to Myntra, need for the AI started with a realization that traditional search methods, relying on specific keywords and preset filters, were insufficient for users with vague or open-ended queries. To address this, Myntra’s engineering team, during a hackathon in February, turned to Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT to explore how generative AI could enhance the customer experience.

During the hackathon, engineers were surprised at ChatGPT’s ability to synthesize natural language prompts. By feeding the system prompts related to fashion queries, the team found that ChatGPT could understand and respond to abstract questions, going beyond the limitations of Myntra’s existing product catalog.

Over two days, the team experimented with various prompts to test the limits of generative AI. Notably, the system successfully answered questions about specific looks, even those not present in Myntra’s catalog, signaling the potential of AI to address the “unsolved search problem” in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

As per Myntra, this led to the development of a new feature that allows users to search with natural language prompts. Leveraging Azure OpenAI Service, the team had the flexibility to plug in different large language models to determine the most effective one for their use case. This experimentation allowed Myntra to create a working prototype within just two days.

Following the hackathon, multiple teams across engineering and product development fine-tuned both the backend and user interface of the AI shopping assistant. The system was launched on the Myntra app in late May, coinciding with one of their major events, the End of Reason Sale (EORS).

Looking ahead, Myntra also plans to introduce additional features based on generative AI. One such feature will enable users to visualize different categories of products together, providing a comprehensive overview of how they look as part of an outfit.

Moreover, the company wants to introduce voice search and explore ways to leverage generative AI in customer support. As Myntra continues to innovate, the use of AI is likely to play an important role in shaping the future of online fashion shopping.

