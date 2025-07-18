Outer Edge DC Partners With GBA For Reimagined FoMGL Summit, Bringing Global Leaders Together At Capitol Hill

In Brief The rebranded FoMGL summit will bring together global leaders at the US Capitol for two days of invite-only programming focused on emerging technologies, policy, and the future of finance.

VIP summit centered on Web3, AI, and other emerging technologies, Outer Edge DC, announced a revised format for its upcoming event. It will now be held as a collaborative event with the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) and will be rebranded as Future of Money, Governance & the Law (FoMGL).

This updated format builds upon a well-established GBA tradition of hosting influential forums and marks the fifth iteration of this event series. Previous editions have convened high-ranking officials from state, national, and international governments, as well as prominent figures from the private sector, media organizations, and venture capital firms. The event is now scheduled for October 30th, with exclusive VIP sessions planned for October 29th. Attendance and the curated nature of the experience are expected to remain consistent with original projections, accommodating more than 800 senior stakeholders.

On October 29th, a special edition of the DARTE Roundtable Series will be co-hosted as an invite-only session involving 20 to 30 carefully selected leaders from both policy and industry sectors. This session will follow a workshop-style structure, including keynote remarks, three targeted presentations, and a detailed, moderated discussion. The key findings and recommendations generated from this session will be documented in a formal report designed to offer practical guidance for both regulatory bodies and the private sector. Initially established with the support of the European Commission and Project Catalyst, the DARTE Series has developed into a recognized platform for fostering international dialogue on crypto-asset regulation.

The main forum, FoMGL, will take place on October 30th at the Congressional Auditorium on Capitol Hill. The agenda will concentrate on the intersection of financial systems, legal frameworks, and governance, with active engagement from US lawmakers, government agency representatives, innovators, and investors. An evening event, styled as a 1930s-themed Cryptopoly Gala, will be held at an upscale off-site venue and will offer a blend of cultural elements, professional networking opportunities, and social celebration.

Although the scope of the event has been expanded, the original focus areas remain part of the agenda. Additionally, confirmation has been received from the Government Blockchain Association that individuals who had been previously confirmed as speakers still retain the opportunity to reconfirm their participation within the revised structure.

FoMGL‘S Two-Day Program To Explore AI, Decentralized Technologies, And Policy Innovation

The revised agenda features a full day of programming scheduled from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on October 30th, taking place within the Congressional Auditorium at the United States Capitol. That same evening will include a VIP reception reserved for speakers, event partners, and select invitees. Complementing the forum, an immersive gala event with a 1930s theme will be held at a high-end off-site venue. The day prior will feature a curated Roundtable session designed specifically for invited participants from policy and industry sectors.

The central topics of discussion will include developments in AI and robotics, the evolving landscape of data centers, infrastructure, and energy systems, and the continued growth of decentralized finance. Other focal points will explore decentralized infrastructure models, real-world applications of blockchain and emerging technologies by government entities, institutional involvement in finance and financial technology, advances in quantum computing and cybersecurity, decentralized science (DeSci), and innovation across the sports, entertainment, and gaming sectors.

Tickets for the daytime sessions are available exclusively by invitation. A limited allocation of public tickets is offered for the evening reception and gala, accessible at a premium price through the following link: https://lu.ma/hzccl4h1. The event is being jointly organized by the Government Blockchain Association and The Edge of Company. Additional details and official information can be found on the event website at https://gbaglobal.org/fomgl/.

