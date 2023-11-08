Microsoft and OpenAI Partner to Help Developers Build Powerful AI Models

At OpenAI's first DevDay Conference, Microsoft announced to make Turbo models available on the Azure OpenAI Service by the end of 2023.

In a surprise appearance at OpenAI‘s first DevDay Conference on November 6, 2023, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella delivered a message of partnership between the tech giants.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of new AI models, including the eagerly awaited GPT-4 Turbo, which promises to revolutionize the AI landscape. GPT-4 Turbo offers lower pricing, an extended prompt length, and structured JSON formatting, enhancing efficiency and control for developers.

Microsoft has committed to making Turbo models available on the Azure OpenAI Service by the end of this year, continuing their practice of bringing cutting-edge innovations from OpenAI to their cloud platform.

“Our job number one is to build the best systems, so you can build the best models and deliver those to developers,” Nadella proclaimed during OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s keynote address. This declaration sets the stage for an exciting array of AI innovations and opportunities on the horizon.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, echoed the sentiment of partnership with Microsoft, stating, “I think we have the best partnership in tech.”

Further, Microsoft made GitHub Enterprise available for free to all in-person attendees of the DevDay conference for a generous 90-day trial period. GitHub Enterprise is a development tool that facilitates code completion and streamlines the development process.

This integration with Microsoft’s ecosystem complements the overarching mission to help developers transform their ideas into reality on Azure. Nadella emphasized that these advancements aim to empower AI builders by providing them with the best tools and systems.

Democratizing AI with Responsible Development

Lower pricing for OpenAI’s models was also announced, a move that promises to democratize AI technology, enabling a broader range of applications to harness the potential of these models.

One of the intriguing revelations was the concept of GPTs, which introduces a novel way for individuals and enterprises to create customized versions of ChatGPT tailored for specific tasks and use cases. Importantly, GPTs do not require any coding skills, making them accessible to a broader audience.

This opens the door for users to develop tailored AI solutions that can benefit them personally, within their organizations, or for wider distribution. Microsoft is looking to build a deep ecosystem to support GPTs, with more details expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Microsoft Ignite conference.

OpenAI’s introduction of the Custom Models program is of particular interest to enterprises, offering a comprehensive solution within Microsoft’s ecosystem.

In closing, Nadella reiterated the shared mission of both companies: “Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. And to me, ultimately, AI is only going to be useful if it truly does empower—it’s about being able to get the benefits of AI broadly disseminated to everyone.”

