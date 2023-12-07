Google Launches Gemini, a Powerful Generative AI Model Challenging ChatGPT’s Dominance

In Brief Google recently launched Gemini, a multimodal AI that can surpass the generative AI capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-4.

Google announced the launch of Gemini – a new multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) system – at a virtual press conference and showcased the capabilities of the large language model. The tech giant considers it to be a better option compared to its competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Gemini is the result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, including our colleagues at Google Research,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. “It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video.”

DeepMind — Google’s AI research lab and the developer of Gemini said the new AI will be available in three modes — Ultra, Pro and Nano, indicating that there will be different models for different use cases.

Gemini Ultra is the flagship Gemini model and will become available early next year.

Gemini Pro is the lite version of the Gemini model and is for Bard – a direct rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Google products.

Gemini Nano is for Google Pixel phones, and this opens the possibility that Nano will likely be available to run locally on computers and phones.

Gemini Nano introduces two model variants: Nano-1, with 1.8 billion parameters, and Nano-2, equipped with 3.25 billion parameters. This strategic offering caters to both low-memory and high-memory devices.

Introducing Gemini 1.0, our most capable and general AI model yet. Built natively to be multimodal, it’s the first step in our Gemini-era of models. Gemini is optimized in three sizes – Ultra, Pro, and Nano



While currently confined to English, Gemini’s global availability spans 170 countries and territories.

“Gemini isn’t just a step forward; it is a leap into a new realm of AI capabilities. By making it accessible to developers through Pro and Nano, Google is empowering unprecedented innovation,” Wyatt Oren, director of sales for Telehealth at Agora told Metaverse Post.

“The API offers incredible benefits for rapid prototyping and app development, especially when it comes to handling multimedia content like images, videos, and audio. For independent developers or small teams, the intuitive interface and straightforward API key access, also provide an ideal environment to experiment with Gemini’s advanced features without hefty initial investment,” Oren added further.

Gemini’s Impact on AI Industry

Google asserts the model can disrupt the AI industry, emerging as its most powerful AI model, surpassing OpenAI’s GPT-4. The implications extend beyond theoretical applications, with Gemini already powering real-world products such as the Bard chatbot and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Scheduled for a staggered release, developers and enterprise customers can access Gemini Pro via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI starting December 13. Android developers will also gain access to Gemini Nano, which could potentially be run locally on computers and phones.

The potential use cases for Gemini range from advanced customer service engagement through chatbots to product recommendations, trend identification, and content creation, and can be an important tool for businesses and enterprises.

The model’s ability to analyze complex data, generate code and even understand nuance in multifaceted subjects showcases its broad utility.

“By combining Gemini with real-time engagement tools, developers have the potential to integrate new AI-driven functionality into real-time experiences from telehealth to live shopping,” Agora’s Wyatt Oren told Metaverse Post. “I see Gemini as a valuable opportunity to innovate and create applications that are not only functionally superior but also more aligned with the evolving needs and expectations of users, making every interaction more meaningful and impactful.”

With Gemini, Google aims to reclaim its prominence in the AI space, offering an alternative to the disruptive models that have emerged in recent times. As the industry watches closely, it will be important to watch for a future where human-like interactions with machines become not just a possibility, but a reality.

