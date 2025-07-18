EthCC In Cannes: Where Crypto Narratives Are Written — XPR.Group Recap

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ETHCC Cannes signaled a cultural and technical maturity for Ethereum, highlighting its shift from niche innovation to foundational infrastructure, with stablecoins, UX, and real-world integration leading the next chapter.

This year’s EthCC, hosted in Cannes for the first time, marked an important shift in how the Ethereum community presents itself. Rooftop parties, yacht-side meetups, and stunning beach views made it feel more like a cultural summit than a traditional developer conference.

But beneath the surface, conversations stayed deeply rooted in Ethereum’s evolution as foundational infrastructure for global finance and digital coordination.

The format helped spotlight the maturing nature of the space. As Florian Klein of Bitpanda Web3 noted, the event format brought “new voices and real conversations” to the forefront.

For the XPR.Group team, the event reinforced that crypto is no longer niche or adversarial; it’s expanding into broader economic and cultural domains.

Under-the-Radar Trend: UX Takes Center Stage

One of the most quietly transformative themes of ETHCC[8] was a renewed emphasis on user experience and design maturity. Builders were focused not just on protocols, but on improving how everyday users interact with crypto tools.

“Builders are moving beyond ‘dApp design’ into brand thinking—messaging, tone, trust, onboarding flow. It shows how much the space is maturing,” said Yely Kopan, founder of XPR.Group.

Discussions around identity, proof-of-reserve, and real-world infrastructure replaced the once-dominant obsession with chain speed. This shift signals that the ecosystem now values integration with people’s existing digital habits, not just technological superiority.

“ETHCC felt more like a cultural gathering than a conference, and that’s progress. The format opened up the space, brought in new voices, and sparked real conversations. Crypto isn’t just tech any more — it’s a creative movement,” said Florian Klein, Lead Commercial Bitpanda Web3.

A Festival, Not a Conference: The Atmosphere Debate

The mood in Cannes was festive, but not superficial. Events flowed from rooftop brunches to serious workshops, and the environment sparked both creativity and deep technical dialogue.

Colin Goltra, CEO of Morph, noted the unique mix:

“I still saw a lot of nerds in startup t-shirts talking deep tech. That’s a good thing.”

Shawn O’Donaghue from Orbs emphasized the grounded energy:

“DeFi is back but this time it’s functional—less hype, more execution.”

The setting helped, but it didn’t override the substance. The proximity of venues meant more time for real dialogue and less spent commuting. There was an evident logistical ease, which made EthCC Cannes one of the best events to date.

Ethereum’s Role Today: The Quiet Backbone

ETHCC’s move to Cannes wasn’t just aesthetic. It symbolized Ethereum’s evolution from experimental tech to dependable infrastructure that underpins much of the crypto space.

Shawn O’Donaghue said:

“Ethereum is just the thing you trust to be there. Not the exciting part, but the reliable one.”

Colin Goltra framed it differently, noting Ethereum’s global gravitational pull:

“It still holds incredible pull as a global ecosystem that can get the best and brightest to travel anywhere.”

Overall, Ethereum now feels like cultural infrastructure. While decentralization and composability still matter, the ecosystem has become confident in its ability to operate at scale—without losing sight of its roots.

Stablecoins: The Practical Use Case Everyone Agrees On

It was no surprise that stablecoins came up as the strongest use case in the spotlight at ETHCC. From cross-border payments to DeFi incentives and real-world banking integrations, stablecoins were at the center of both builder and investor conversations.

Michael from Brevis emphasized their utility:

“Payments are the foundation of finance, and stablecoins offer a better, more inclusive infrastructure.”

Colin Goltra highlighted their appeal for institutions:

“Stablecoins represent a mature use case that solves real-world problems.”

Ian Xu from Foresight Ventures noted that the focus on actual value is growing stronger:

“Regulatory liberalization is opening more applications for crypto in traditional systems.”

Even amid the meme coin noise, stablecoins are proving themselves essential. These assets are quietly doing what crypto promised from the start—being useful.

What ETHCC Cannes Revealed About Crypto’s Next Chapter

This year’s EthCC made clear that the Ethereum ecosystem is maturing, but it’s not often apparent to the naked eye. Builders are focusing more on execution and real-world integration. Institutions are stepping in with serious interest. The infrastructure is becoming stable, reliable, and increasingly invisible—like the internet itself.

Ian Xu added a note of caution:

“Innovation has declined compared to a few years ago. We need broader ideas to embrace the next stage.”

Still, the convergence of better UX, clearer regulations, and serious product-market fit for tools like stablecoins points to a space that is evolving the right way.

From XPR.Group’s perspective, ETHCC Cannes wasn’t about hype or spectacle. It was a signal that crypto is growing up, and it’s a serious part of the global economic system today—without losing the creative edge that made it worth building in the first place.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson