EnclaveX Unveils EdgeBot: The First Telegram-Based Trading Bot Native To Avalanche

In Brief EnclaveX has launched EdgeBot, a Telegram-based trading bot tailored for the Avalanche ecosystem, enabling seamless trading of spot tokens, perps, and memecoins.

Company focused on developing advanced trading software within secure enclaves, EnclaveX introduced EdgeBot, a trading bot designed specifically for the Avalanche token ecosystem.

Now available on the Telegram messaging platform, EdgeBot allows users to execute trades involving Avalanche-based spot tokens, perpetual contracts, and memecoins directly within the Telegram interface. It facilitates seamless asset swaps and access to perpetual futures on EnclaveX, eliminating the need for external applications.

With EdgeBot, the typical requirement to navigate between multiple decentralized applications (dApps), wallet integrations, and transaction processes is removed. Users can conduct trades, monitor portfolio activity, and view trending community assets entirely within the Telegram environment.

EdgeBot Goes Live On Avalanche: Streamlined Telegram Trading Bot Integrates DEXs, Perps, And Community Rewards

The trading bot is compatible with all major decentralized exchanges (DEXs) operating within the Avalanche ecosystem and supports perpetual trading through EnclaveX’s integrated infrastructure. Key functionalities of EdgeBot include real-time tracking of user portfolios, discovery of community tokens and memecoins, and a built-in referral system. This referral model offers a 20% commission on referred trades and a 20% fee discount for new users utilizing referral codes, promoting broader engagement with Avalanche and fostering community-driven growth around emerging projects.

The introduction of EdgeBot adds a responsive and secure trading utility to the Avalanche network, allowing participants to act swiftly on market developments and efficiently exchange high-interest tokens. Its mobile-oriented interface ensures users have uninterrupted access to dynamic market trends and time-sensitive trading opportunities. Additional capabilities such as embedded trading and performance sharing within Telegram groups support user interaction and incentivize social engagement.

By embedding trading functionality within Telegram’s extensive user network, which numbers approximately 900 million, EdgeBot reduces friction between mainstream cryptocurrency users and the Avalanche blockchain. The streamlined interface allows trades to be completed in as few as three taps, enhancing accessibility to Avalanche while offering traders tools to maintain a competitive advantage.

EnclaveX applies secure enclave infrastructure to deliver institutional-grade execution within a decentralized, privacy-focused trading environment. Developed by Enclave Markets, the platform is tailored for high-performance crypto trading and emphasizes confidentiality and reliability throughout the user experience.

