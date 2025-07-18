en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
July 18, 2025

EnclaveX Unveils EdgeBot: The First Telegram-Based Trading Bot Native To Avalanche

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 18, 2025 at 10:00 am Updated: July 18, 2025 at 9:25 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 18, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

EnclaveX has launched EdgeBot, a Telegram-based trading bot tailored for the Avalanche ecosystem, enabling seamless trading of spot tokens, perps, and memecoins.

EnclaveX Unveils EdgeBot: The First Telegram-Based Trading Bot Native To Avalanche

Company focused on developing advanced trading software within secure enclaves, EnclaveX introduced EdgeBot, a trading bot designed specifically for the Avalanche token ecosystem.

Now available on the Telegram messaging platform, EdgeBot allows users to execute trades involving Avalanche-based spot tokens, perpetual contracts, and memecoins directly within the Telegram interface. It facilitates seamless asset swaps and access to perpetual futures on EnclaveX, eliminating the need for external applications.

With EdgeBot, the typical requirement to navigate between multiple decentralized applications (dApps), wallet integrations, and transaction processes is removed. Users can conduct trades, monitor portfolio activity, and view trending community assets entirely within the Telegram environment.

EdgeBot Goes Live On Avalanche: Streamlined Telegram Trading Bot Integrates DEXs, Perps, And Community Rewards

The trading bot is compatible with all major decentralized exchanges (DEXs) operating within the Avalanche ecosystem and supports perpetual trading through EnclaveX’s integrated infrastructure. Key functionalities of EdgeBot include real-time tracking of user portfolios, discovery of community tokens and memecoins, and a built-in referral system. This referral model offers a 20% commission on referred trades and a 20% fee discount for new users utilizing referral codes, promoting broader engagement with Avalanche and fostering community-driven growth around emerging projects.

The introduction of EdgeBot adds a responsive and secure trading utility to the Avalanche network, allowing participants to act swiftly on market developments and efficiently exchange high-interest tokens. Its mobile-oriented interface ensures users have uninterrupted access to dynamic market trends and time-sensitive trading opportunities. Additional capabilities such as embedded trading and performance sharing within Telegram groups support user interaction and incentivize social engagement.

By embedding trading functionality within Telegram’s extensive user network, which numbers approximately 900 million, EdgeBot reduces friction between mainstream cryptocurrency users and the Avalanche blockchain. The streamlined interface allows trades to be completed in as few as three taps, enhancing accessibility to Avalanche while offering traders tools to maintain a competitive advantage.

EnclaveX applies secure enclave infrastructure to deliver institutional-grade execution within a decentralized, privacy-focused trading environment. Developed by Enclave Markets, the platform is tailored for high-performance crypto trading and emphasizes confidentiality and reliability throughout the user experience.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

EthCC In Cannes: Where Crypto Narratives Are Written — XPR.Group Recap

by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025

Outer Edge DC Partners With GBA For Reimagined FoMGL Summit, Bringing Global Leaders Together At Capitol Hill

by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025

DePIN × RWA Takes Center Stage At DePIN Expo 2025, Advancing On-Chain Innovation For Physical Assets

by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025

Crypto Gets Institutional and Interoperable: Inside the Biggest Partnerships of Mid-July 2025

by Victoria d'Este
July 18, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

EthCC In Cannes: Where Crypto Narratives Are Written — XPR.Group Recap

by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025

Outer Edge DC Partners With GBA For Reimagined FoMGL Summit, Bringing Global Leaders Together At Capitol Hill

by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025

DePIN × RWA Takes Center Stage At DePIN Expo 2025, Advancing On-Chain Innovation For Physical Assets

by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025

Crypto Gets Institutional and Interoperable: Inside the Biggest Partnerships of Mid-July 2025

by Victoria d'Este
July 18, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
EthCC In Cannes: Where Crypto Narratives Are Written — XPR.Group Recap
Lifestyle News Report Technology
EthCC In Cannes: Where Crypto Narratives Are Written — XPR.Group Recap
by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025
Outer Edge DC Partners With GBA For Reimagined FoMGL Summit, Bringing Global Leaders Together At Capitol Hill
Business Lifestyle News Report Technology
Outer Edge DC Partners With GBA For Reimagined FoMGL Summit, Bringing Global Leaders Together At Capitol Hill
by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025
DePIN × RWA Takes Center Stage At DePIN Expo 2025, Advancing On-Chain Innovation For Physical Assets
Lifestyle News Report Technology
DePIN × RWA Takes Center Stage At DePIN Expo 2025, Advancing On-Chain Innovation For Physical Assets
by Alisa Davidson
July 18, 2025
Crypto Gets Institutional and Interoperable: Inside the Biggest Partnerships of Mid-July 2025
Digest Business Markets
Crypto Gets Institutional and Interoperable: Inside the Biggest Partnerships of Mid-July 2025
by Victoria d'Este
July 18, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.