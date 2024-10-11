How Bitcoin Bribes and Cryptocurrency Corruption Are Evolving in Law Enforcement and DeFi Spaces

In Brief Cryptocurrencies’ popularity has transformed the financial industry but also fueled illegal activities like fraud and bribery, highlighting the need for governments, legal systems, and blockchain technology to address this issue.

The rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies in recent years has transformed the financial industry, but it has also given rise to new avenues for illegal activities, such as fraud and bribery. The story of a former Russian detective who took Bitcoin bribes illuminates the new phenomenon of corruption fuelled by cryptocurrency.

In addition to this instance, a plethora of additional instances from DeFi and extensive fraudulent schemes highlight the growing importance of cryptocurrencies in illegal operations. It is important to comprehend these examples in order to assess the ways in which governments, legal systems, and blockchain technology itself will react to this emerging area of financial crime.

The Bitcoin Bribery Fraud Case: A New Corruption Frontier

The most prominent recent instance of cryptocurrency bribery is Ibragim Tambiev, a former investigator for the Russian Investigative Committee who was found guilty of accepting a payment exceeding one thousand Bitcoin (BTC) from a member of the Infraud gang.

Tens of millions of dollars were paid in bribes to Tambiev to promise not to confiscate the gang’s personal Bitcoin holdings. One of the most well-known cases of crypto being utilized in the context of bribery—a crime usually connected with harder-to-trace cash or assets—involves the secretive Infraud gang.

This case is notable not just for the size of the bribe but also for the ease with which the crooks were able to control the detective’s access to confidential data. Following a thorough investigation, it was discovered that Tambiev had concealed the secret keys to his Bitcoin wallet in a folder called “Pension,” containing more than 5,000 BTC, on his work computer. The revelation demonstrated the manner in which digital currencies—intended to be safe and anonymous—are being misused, making law enforcement operations more difficult.

Tambiev didn’t act alone in this regard. Senior lieutenant Oksana Lyakhovenko, his coworker, was also found guilty of fabricating evidence and enabling the bribe. Both officials lost their positions, and Tambiev was given a 16-year sentence in a maximum-security prison colony and Lyakhovenko a nine-year sentence.

The size and breadth of this corruption scandal demonstrate how cryptocurrencies have emerged as the preferred medium of exchange for illegal behavior, especially in countries where institutional bribery and corruption exist.

The Expanding Application of Cryptocurrency in Illicit Bribery

There are more instances of cryptocurrencies being used in bribes outside the fraud case. New and uncontrolled marketplaces are emerging quickly with the advent of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin as well as DeFi technologies. These marketplaces frequently operate outside of established legal frameworks, giving dishonest people the ability to exploit cryptocurrencies for fraud, bribery, and other unethical practices.

A developing area of concern is DeFi protocols, which let customers engage with financial services directly without the need for middlemen. Specifically, bribery has been linked to the $MIM token, a stablecoin that is unique to the Abracadabra DeFi network.

Abracadabra encouraged liquidity providers to vote for their tokens on Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange, during the crypto bull market. In return for their votes, the platform paid out enormous gains to $veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV) holders, so “bribing” them with money to support the $MIM coin.

This type of cryptocurrency bribery, often known as “liquidity bribing,” is starting to cause serious problems for DeFi marketplaces. Protocols have the power to artificially inflate market positions by providing financial incentives to liquidity providers, which may lead to investors being misled about the stability and durability of the tokens. This strategy might be exploited to influence market positioning and liquidity, as the Abracadabra case showed, putting investors and the larger DeFi ecosystem at risk.

Cybercrime Enterprises: Exceeding Bribery

Crypto has developed into an instrument for large-scale fraud operations in addition to bribes. The recent indictment of Australian citizen Sam Lee and other accomplices connected to the HyperFund fraud serves as one example. The plan promised huge returns from cryptocurrency mining activities that never materialized, defrauding investors out of close to $2 billion.

Once it became apparent that the activities were fraudulent, the responsible parties blocked investors’ ability to withdraw their money despite having employed cunning marketing techniques to lure them into investing in the platform.

Although this instance is unrelated to bribery, it highlights a recurrent element in the usage of cryptocurrencies for illicit activities: the capacity to set up deceptive networks made possible by the complexity and anonymity of digital assets.

The advertising materials for HyperFund made the traditional Ponzi scam promise daily returns of up to 1%; however, the promised activities never materialized. Similar operations have been seen all across the world, demonstrating how crypto is frequently at the core of larger fraud schemes as well as bribes.

DeFi and Bribery’s Future, An Examination of Governance Manipulation

Bribery inside decentralized banking networks is becoming more and more possible as these platforms gain traction. Bribery-like activity is encouraged by the methods employed by DeFi platforms such as Curve and Convex to reward liquidity provision. Convex, for instance, has made a point of being one of the biggest owners of Curve’s $CRV token, giving it considerable voting power over the distribution of rewards across liquidity pools.

Large stakes in governance tokens allow protocols to sway decisions in their favor, frequently at the expense of smaller players. These protocols are able to enhance their market position, draw liquidity, and increase the value of their tokens by bribing voters with prizes or more tokens. These actions straddle the border between morally dubious behavior and legitimate incentives, even if they are not necessarily criminal.

It is difficult to identify and penalize illegal activity on DeFi networks because of the usage of decentralized governance. Large blocks of governance tokens can be controlled by protocols, and they can use this power to influence choices about governance that may be advantageous in the short run but unstable in the long run. The democratic ideals on which DeFi was first established are undermined by this concentration of power in the hands of a small number of players, which also puts investors and platform users in serious danger.

