Dymension Kicks Off Season 2 Incentive Program, Offering Multi-Phase Rewards For Users And Builders

In Brief Dymension has launched registration for its Season 2 airdrop, introducing a multi-phase incentive program that rewards users, stakers, and builders with redeemable DYMONDs for onchain activity ahead of its Beyond upgrade.

Web3 infrastructure provider Dymension announced preparations for its Season 2 airdrop, coinciding with the upcoming Beyond upgrade. This new phase aims to reintroduce the Dymension protocol while supporting its broader transition toward becoming a Universal Settlement Layer.

Registration for the airdrop will proceed in multiple stages, with each wave designated for a specific group of eligible addresses. Participation requires wallet address registration.

The initial phase, Wave 1, is now active and targets “Dymond Hands”—participants who have continuously staked a minimum of 17 DYM tokens without unstaking since June 2024. Additional waves with varying eligibility requirements are expected to follow. Further information regarding future stages, participant segments, reward incentives, and other campaign elements will be disclosed over the course of the campaign.

Season 2 To Reward Onchain Activity With Redeemable DYMONDs

Season 2 functions as a continuous incentive program designed to acknowledge a broad range of participants, including long-term DYM supporters, active protocol users, developers, and wider contributors. Throughout this phase, both past and future onchain activities will be assessed and rewarded through the issuance of DYMONDs—non-transferable points that can later be redeemed for DYM tokens. To maintain equitable conditions, DYMONDs will begin accumulating only after the conclusion of Wave 1 registration, ensuring all eligible early participants start from a level playing field.

Following the close of Wave 1, Season 2 will begin recording qualifying onchain behaviors. DYMONDs may be converted to DYM during designated claim windows—limited redemption periods distributed across Season 2. While participants may redeem during any window, continued engagement in the program may lead to additional benefits, with the most substantial rewards reserved for those who complete the entire season.

Eligible activities for earning DYMONDs include IRO trading, USDC deposits into the Dymension ecosystem via one-click transfers from networks such as Solana, Arbitrum, and Base, bridge liquidity provisioning, DEX liquidity provision on Dymension, and total value locked (TVL) contributions to custom RollApps. DYMOND balances are updated in real time and can be monitored through the platform’s dedicated Portal interface.

Season 2 Expands Rewards With Referral Bonuses, Staking Multipliers, And Builder Incentives

Participants in Season 2 have the option to increase their DYMOND accumulation through a referral system that allows for additional rewards without reducing the earnings of referred users. When a new participant registers using a referral link, they receive a joining bonus, while the referring user gains 10% of the DYMONDs earned by their invitees. Referral links and associated performance metrics can be accessed through the campaign’s Portal interface.

Season 2 further incentivizes sustained engagement and capital commitment. All DYMONDs earned are subject to a staking-based multiplier, which is determined by averaging two key factors: the uninterrupted duration of a user’s stake and the total amount staked, with a cap applied at 25,000 DYM. This multiplier can increase rewards by up to five times, benefiting users who maintain long-term positions.

Beyond user engagement, Season 2 also places emphasis on supporting builders. Launching a RollApp and attracting total value locked (TVL) is currently the most effective way to maximize DYMOND accumulation. To reinforce this, the Dymension Foundation plans to allocate part of its staked DYM to incentivize developers. This support may include endorsements and grants equivalent to as much as $10,000 per month, offering direct financial encouragement for continued development within the Dymension ecosystem.

