Nexo Named First-Ever Digital Asset And Wealth Partner Of DP World Tour, Introduces Nexo Championship

In Brief Nexo has entered a three-year partnership with the DP World Tour, marking the first collaboration between a crypto wealth platform and a major global golf tour as part of its international digital finance strategy.

Digital assets platform Nexo announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with the DP World Tour, becoming its Official Digital Asset and Wealth Partner through 2027. This arrangement represents the first collaboration between a cryptocurrency wealth firm and a major global professional golf tour, positioning both entities within an emerging space where financial technology intersects with international sports.

The partnership will initially span six high-profile tournaments scheduled for 2025, including the Genesis Scottish Open—featuring players such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Matt Fitzpatrick—as well as the Betfred British Masters, the BMW PGA Championship, the Abu Dhabi Championship, and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Central to next year’s lineup is the newly titled Nexo Championship, slated for August 7–10th, 2025, at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The event signifies Nexo’s formal entrance into the sports sponsorship arena, combining elements of tradition, performance, and technological progress within the framework of professional golf.

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Nexo, described the partnership as a reflection of shared values between wealth management and golf, emphasizing that both require preparation, discipline, and strategic vision. He noted that Nexo and the DP World Tour are aligned in their focus on precision and performance, stating that golf, with its elevated and principled character, represents a natural alignment for the company’s brand.

Nexo’s new approach to financial services closely aligns with the Tour’s commitment to technological advancement and performance, highlighted Max Hamilton, Executive Commercial Director at the DP World Tour noting that both organizations aim to connect with global audiences through modern tools, adding that the partnership offers a strong platform to engage a financially literate and international viewership.

Nexo Integrates Bespoke Hospitality And Strategic Branding Into DP World Tour As Part Of Global Digital Wealth Expansion

At each tournament, Nexo plans to implement high-end hospitality and tailored experiences designed to reflect the company’s personalized services for high-net-worth individuals. The presence of targeted branding both on and off the course is intended to emphasize the mutual values of precision, discipline, and sustained performance shared by Nexo and the DP World Tour, in line with Nexo’s long-term approach to digital asset management.

Established in 2018, Nexo provides services aimed at helping clients oversee, protect, and grow their cryptocurrency portfolios. The partnership with the DP World Tour is positioned as a key component of Nexo’s broader international strategy, underscoring its focus on shaping the future of digital wealth. This collaboration represents the emergence of a new type of presence in professional golf—technology-driven, globally oriented, and rooted in innovation. For Nexo, the agreement extends beyond traditional sponsorship, signaling a strategic move into spaces where contemporary wealth is cultivated and represented.

