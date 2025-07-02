Bitget Wraps Up Anti-Scam Month With Over 65% Of Participants Successfully Identifying Crypto Fraud Tactics

In Brief Bitget concluded its 2025 Anti-Scam Month with expert-backed initiatives, interactive education, and a permanent Anti-Scam Hub to strengthen global defenses against AI-driven crypto fraud.

Cryptocurrency platform Bitget concluded its 2025 Anti-Scam Month, a global effort to improve user awareness and defenses against fraud within the Web3 space. Over the course of June, the initiative introduced gamified educational resources, expert insights, and new research focused on addressing the rise of AI-assisted scams and security vulnerabilities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

A core feature was the Smarter Eyes Challenge, an interactive comic-style game simulating scenarios such as phishing and fake token approvals. While only 8.60% of users successfully identified all threats on their first try, 65.41% eventually passed all stages with assistance, highlighting both the challenge and effectiveness of the campaign.

Bitget also released six blog articles covering prevalent risks like spoofed SMS messages, counterfeit applications, and suspicious tokens. Subsequent quizzes showed that over 80% of users achieved perfect scores, suggesting improved scam recognition.

Another flagship milestone was the release of Bitget’s 2025 Anti-Scam Research Report, co-authored with blockchain security leaders SlowMist and Elliptic. The report revealed that global cryptocurrency scam losses surpassed $4.6 billion in 2024, with deepfakes and social engineering responsible for the majority of high-value attacks. The findings spotlighted the growing sophistication of AI-driven fraud, including synthetic public figure videos, Trojan-laced job offers, and fake Zoom calls used to deceive victims.

Concluding the month, Bitget hosted a public discussion featuring representatives from leading security firms to explore future risks, the necessity of collaboration, and strategies for enhancing safety across the digital asset industry.

Industry Leaders Endorse Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month As A Model For User Education And Web3 Security Collaboration

“Anti-Scam Month reflects our belief that education is the first line of defense in crypto security,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “By turning passive users into active defenders, we’re laying the groundwork for a more resilient ecosystem. And this is only the beginning—the Anti-Scam Hub will remain open year-round as a permanent resource for our global community,” she added.

“Anti-Scam Month by Bitget is a fantastic initiative and a powerful example for the industry, demonstrating how companies can raise awareness, educate users, and reduce the risk of future hacks. Education truly is a vital part of this journey,” said Yevheniia Broshevan, Co-Founder and CBDO at Hacken, in a written statement.

“Hackers study user habits, such as copying addresses from transaction histories. Security efforts must focus on proactive defenses rather than blaming users,” said Yajin (Andy) Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO at BlockSec, in a written statement. “Security is not a solo battlefield. Blockchain platforms, compliance tools, and security firms must share threat intelligence to build a united defense system,” he added.

“Security isn’t about being impossible to hack or scam users; it’s about being hard enough to discourage threat actors from investing effort in the attempt,” said Michael Lewellen, Technical Council member at Security Alliance, in a written statement. “We need to harden Web3 infrastructure enough so that this ecosystem is no longer an easy, profitable target,” he added.

The Bitget Anti-Scam Hub, now available as a permanent feature, provides continuous access to educational safety resources, real-time fraud detection tools, an official verification system, and a comprehensive digital security kit supported by around-the-clock global assistance.

