Ask-AI Raises $11 Million Funding, Launches ‘Generative AI Sidekick’

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Ask-AI today announced the launch of its new Generative AI Sidekick tool alongside an $11 million round of funding.

Canada-based AI startup, Ask-AI today announced the launch of its new ‘Generative AI Sidekick’ tool alongside an $11 million round of funding. The Series A funding round was led by Leaders Fund with participation from seed investors Vertex Ventures, State of Mind Ventures, GTMFund and others.

“Executive teams are excited about the promise of AI and want to take advantage of the technology to make their employees more productive and their customers more satisfied,” said Alon Talmor, founder and CEO of Ask-AI, “but they quickly realize that building AI into their workforce systems is more difficult than expected. What they really want is an out-of-the-box application that doesn’t rely on employees asking the right questions. It should tell employees what they need to know – answers, insights and actions – before they know what they need.”

Ask-AI is a generative AI solution to enhance efficiency in repetitive tasks, knowledge management, and understanding the voice of the customer. It can connect with over 50 work platforms, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Confluence, Jira, Slack, Google Drive, and Teams to ingest, analyze and understand enterprise knowledge.

Thereafter, it helps in integrating that knowledge into an employee’s workflow to help them be more productive, providing multiple use cases for customer support, success, product, R&D and sales.

According to the startup, companies today store data in multiple platforms and siloes: Slack, emails, CRMs, business documents, customer interactions, knowledge bases and more. Getting all the relevant data when making a decision or interacting with a customer is almost impossible.

Generative AI can help, but companies struggle to build solutions that work accurately, are widely adopted, and have a positive impact on the business.

This is where Ask-AI comes in. “ASK” is Ask-AI’s always-on “sidekick” sidebar that gives contextual information about anything in a team member’s workflow.

When looking at a customer ticket, ASK might show a generative AI highlight of the customer’s long-term concerns and past interactions, insights about sentiment and churn risk, and suggest concise answers and relevant knowledge across all company sources. Crucially, it also gives a confidence score and linked citation for its generated content to combat AI hallucination, something popular AI models have struggled to do.

Currently a team of 40 people across Tel Aviv and Toronto, Ask-AI plans to double over the next 12 months.

Ask-AI Meeting Customers’ Generative AI Requirements

Further, MosAIc is an AI insights solution that creates visual maps of key customer concerns, and issues and repeats questions based on information from across the business. MosAIc helps “organizational leaders hear” the “voice of the customer” and identify issues that are trending to close knowledge gaps within the organization.

Ask-AI has many customers which include Monday.com, CallRail, Yotpo, HiBob, Own, Instawork and others, and the company claims to have achieved substantial improvements on key business metrics, including reducing the time-to-resolution of an average support ticket by 20%, cutting the average number of tickets per agent per day by 25% and Slack channel use 18%.

“We surveyed the market and saw that many solutions were trying to bolt gen AI onto their legacy solutions, leading to limited capabilities and data accuracy issues.” Said Gadi Vered, senior vice president of customer support and implementation at Own Company – a data platform firm.

“Other companies were presenting slideware; Ask-AI is delivering useful Gen AI solutions today that are deeply ingrained with our employee workflows, highly accurate, and constantly delivering valuable insights”.

Ask-AI was founded by Alon Talmor whose previous AI company, BlueTail, was acquired by Salesforce.

