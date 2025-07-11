From Dubai Pay to Post Malone: Crypto Brand Collaborations of Mid-July 2025

In Brief Crypto partnerships in July 2025 expanded into institutions, pop culture, and public infrastructure, blurring the line between blockchain and everyday life through AI, music festivals, and staking ecosystems.

From Dubai’s government onboarding stablecoins to Ripple handing custody to one of Wall Street’s oldest giants, July 2025 saw crypto partnerships reach deeper into institutions, pop culture, and public infrastructure. Across AI, music festivals, and staking ecosystems, the line between blockchain and everyday life is rapidly dissolving.

Dubai Embraces Crypto for Government Payments in Landmark Deal with Crypto.com

Dubai is embracing digital finance with a new relationship with Crypto.com, allowing cryptocurrency payments for government services. The Department of Finance signed an MoU with the company during the Dubai FinTech Summit and described it as the first-of-its-kind integration of crypto across all government functions. The service will allow crypto payments, which will convert stablecoins into dirhams, through the existing service Dubai Pay, as Dubai continues its plans down the road to a cashless economy.

The initiative is expected to add up to AED 8 billion to the Dubai economy every year and uphold its status as a worldwide hub for innovation. Although specific digital assets were not named, it is likely that stablecoins such as USDT and USDC will be incorporated, providing “financial transparency and efficiency” across public services.

Crypto.com is deepening its roots in the region with additional partnerships. Emirates Airline and Dubai Duty Free will soon accept crypto payments through Crypto.com Pay, offering travelers added convenience and “highest-level” transaction security. In real estate, Crypto.com is working with the Dubai Land Department to explore blockchain’s potential to streamline and secure property deals.

By merging public services and crypto payments, Dubai is not only enhancing accessibility but also setting a precedent for digital asset adoption in government frameworks worldwide.

Coinbase and Perplexity Partner to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Data Through AI

Coinbase has teamed up with AI search platform Perplexity to bring real-time crypto insights directly to users through intelligent interfaces. Announced by CEO Brian Armstrong on July 10, the integration is live under Phase 1 and already feeding Perplexity’s systems with Coinbase’s live market data, including the COIN50 index.

This collaboration allows users to analyze price trends and “double-click” into market moves using Perplexity’s new Comet browser. Armstrong called it a key development for making crypto analysis more accessible and data-driven, noting that intelligent systems powered by live feeds will help users make “smart, informed decisions” in a fast-moving market.

The partnership arrives as interest in crypto topics on Perplexity reportedly matches that of equities, a trend the Coinbase CEO highlighted as proof of the sector’s growing relevance. In the upcoming Phase 2, Perplexity will use Coinbase’s data to generate AI-powered responses, helping traders screen tokens, track trends, and monitor on-chain activity—all through a conversational interface.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed the integration, noting that live crypto data would soon appear directly in user searches. Armstrong added that this is part of a broader push to embed crypto more deeply into AI workflows, eventually linking wallets and market activity inside permissionless, intelligent ecosystems.

Bitget Joins UNTOLD Festival to Bring Crypto to the Mainstage

Bitget is dialing up its cultural reach by becoming an official partner of UNTOLD—ranked among the top three music festivals in the world. The crypto exchange and Web3 powerhouse will sponsor UNTOLD X this August in Cluj-Napoca, followed by a global encore at UNTOLD Dubai later this year. With over 400,000 festivalgoers expected, Bitget is turning the spotlight toward crypto, aiming to “Feel the ₿eat” across continents.

This partnership shows Bitget’s ambition to expand beyond finance into music and youth culture, following previous high-profile partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP. UNTOLD Universe’s co-founder stated that this partnership is more than just branding; it’s about merging “music, culture, and the future of finance” in a shared experience.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen called the partnership a natural extension of the company’s identity, noting that both Bitget and UNTOLD “speak the language of the next generation.” From immersive activations to exclusive VIP access, Bitget plans to meet users where they live, play, and dance.

With headliners like Post Malone, Tiësto, and Armin van Buuren, Bitget isn’t just attending—they’re becoming part of the show. From race tracks to festival stages, the company is redefining what it means to be a crypto brand in pop culture.

Ripple Taps BNY Mellon for Stablecoin Custody, Signaling Institutional Shift

Ripplehas named BNY Mellon as the official custodian for its forthcoming stablecoin reserves—a move seen as a turning point for institutional crypto adoption. The partnership pairs a blockchain pioneer with one of the world’s oldest financial institutions, signaling how far crypto has come from its outsider origins.

Instead of merely safeguarding assets, Ripple’s move to partner with BNY Mellon is largely regarded as a trust play. BNY Mellon is highly institutional, with more than 230 years in banking and customer assets in custody worth trillions. For Ripple, it is a way to build confidence with its stablecoin pre-launch; for BNY Mellon, it further develops its position in the evolving digital asset economy.

Executives have emphasized the partnership as a sign that digital assets are no longer fringe. Industry watchers describe it as “a strategic masterstroke,” bridging compliance-heavy finance with crypto-native innovation. The deal also sets a precedent for how traditional banks might participate in the next wave of stablecoin use—providing secure, regulated access for enterprise adoption.

As institutional walls continue to lower, this collaboration between Ripple and BNY Mellon could help rewrite the playbook for digital finance’s future.

Galaxy and Fireblocks Partner to Unlock Scalable Staking for Institutions

Galaxy has teamed up with Fireblocks to make its institutional staking services directly available to more than 2,000 financial institutions already using Fireblocks’ secure infrastructure. The integration enables clients to stake digital assets without transferring them off-platform, combining Fireblocks’ security with Galaxy’s globally distributed validator network.

The partnership aims to transform staking into a capital-efficient strategy rather than a passive one. Institutions can now access staking while tapping into Galaxy’s broader suite of integrated trading and lending solutions—all from within Fireblocks’ custody environment.

Galaxy’s head of blockchain infrastructure emphasized that the integration reflects a broader goal: making secure, enterprise-grade staking available “where institutions custody their digital assets.” The firm positions itself as a key player in the maturing crypto infrastructure space, offering high-performance solutions tailored to institutional demands.

This marks Galaxy’s third custodial integration of 2025, following earlier partnerships with Zodia Custody and BitGo. With $3.15 billion in assets already under stake, Galaxy continues to expand its global reach.

Fireblocks’ senior leadership called the partnership a meaningful upgrade for their clients, citing Galaxy’s “proven infrastructure” and ability to meet institutional needs for scale, performance, and reliability.

Together, the two firms are pushing institutional staking into the financial mainstream.

TRON and MicroStrategy Launch ‘Tron MSTR’ to Advance Institutional Crypto Adoption

TRON officially launched the Tron MSTR initiative, a partnership between TRON and MicroStrategy that seeks to promote institutional adoption of crypto, announced in June 2025. The partnership between TRON and MicroStrategy aims to connect traditional finance and blockchain with MicroStrategy’s traditional institutional credibility and the TRON blockchain’s ecosystem.

Founder Justin Sun described the initiative as a move to “tighten the bond between crypto and capital markets,” spotlighting TRON’s ambitions in institutional-grade infrastructure. By aligning with MicroStrategy—renowned for its significant Bitcoin holdings—TRON seeks to position itself as a secure, compliant platform for large-scale financial players.

Since the announcement of Tron MSTR, TRON’s native token TRX remains stable around a price of $0.2742. Price stabilization happens with feature trading volume and growing comfort level by the investor audience. Analysts feel Tron MSTR is best positioned to be a trigger for institutional interest similarly echoed with MicroStrategy’s own integration of treasury and crypto.

In the latest market report, the initiative focuses on institutional concerns of regulatory clarity, scalability, and asset safety – which continue to be barriers to institutional adoption of crypto. Building infrastructure for financial firms, beyond a single application for a cryptocurrency wallet, TRON is tapping into the increasing interest of traditional firms who are entering the digital asset market.

As crypto moves toward maturity as a market, we will see more collaborative partnerships like Tron MSTR paving a new way of working between decentralized networks and traditional financial institutions. This can positively impact institutional crypto adoption, liquidity across exchanges, and long-term stability in the digital economy.

