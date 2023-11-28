News Report Technology
November 28, 2023

TCS, Salesforce Partner with AWS to Integrate Generative AI for Business Transformation

Published: November 28, 2023 at 3:21 am Updated: November 28, 2023 at 3:22 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 28, 2023 at 3:21 am

In Brief

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) officially rolled out its generative artificial intelligence (AI) practice in collaboration with AWS.

TCS, Salesforce Partner with AWS to Integrate Generative AI for Business Transformation

Indian IT conglomerate Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has officially rolled out its generative AI practice in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with an aim to advance business capabilities,

The strategic initiative was announced through an official filing on Monday, and underscores TCS’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive growth and transformation for its clients.

“To make generative AI deployment effective and trustworthy, we must approach the technology holistically across multiple dimensions including creativity, productivity, and business value,” said Krishna Mohan, AI cloud unit’s deputy head at TCS .

“Drawing from all the investments we have made in building deep capabilities in generative AI, our strong partnership with AWS, and contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, we help them take a comprehensive approach to realize the true potential of generative AI to drive their growth and transformation,” he added.

Moreover, the company has invested in foundational training for over 100,000 employees working on generative AI. The current focus is on deepening expertise even further, with plans to certify over 25,000 employees specifically in AWS generative AI services.

Tapping Generative AI to Boost Business Productivity

“Generative AI is one of the most transformational technologies of our generation, allowing organisations to reimagine their customers’ experience, increase employees’ productivity, and enhance overall business operations,” said Vasi Philomin, Vice President of generative AI at AWS.

“AWS has been focused on making AI accessible to companies of all sizes and across industries, and by deepening the AWS and TCS relationship through the TCS generative AI practice, more customers can easily and quickly leverage and benefit from generative AI,” Philomin added.

AWS’s Philomin also highlighted the transformative nature of generative AI, describing it as one of the most influential technologies of our generation. The partnership between TCS and AWS aims to make AI more accessible to companies of all sizes and industries. Philomin sees this collaboration as an opportunity for more customers to leverage and benefit from generative AI quickly and effortlessly.

The collaboration aims to help customers classify organizational knowledge, abstract insights for better decision-making, and create content. The result is expected to enhance customer experience and employee productivity.

TCS plans to deploy Amazon CodeWhisperer to boost the productivity of its clients’ IT organizations by providing generative AI-powered code recommendations directly to developers, saving time and improving code quality.

Salesforce Integrates Generative AI Capabilities into Applications

Salesforce also announced an expansion of its long-standing, global strategic partnership with AWS. According to the firm, it will make it easy for customers to securely manage their data across Salesforce and AWS, and safely and responsibly infuse the latest generative AI technologies into their applications and workflows.

“Salesforce and AWS make it easy for developers to securely access and leverage data and generative AI technologies to drive rapid transformation for their organizations and industries,” said AWS’ CEO, Adam Selipsky. “With this expanded partnership, our joint customers gain powerful new ways to innovate, collaborate, and build more customer-focused applications using the broadest and deepest set of cloud services.”

In addition to accessing their own foundation models (FMs) through integration between Data Cloud and Amazon SageMaker, developers will be able to use simplified tooling to fine-tune FMs on Amazon Bedrock through the Einstein Trust Layer and power generative AI experiences across the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

