Gate Unveils ‘VIP Exclusive Airdrop Carnival, Introducing New Model For Customized Reward Distribution

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate has launched its VIP Exclusive Airdrop Carnival, a tier-based campaign offering token rewards to high-tier users as part of its strategy to boost engagement and strengthen its VIP-focused operational model.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced the launch of its VIP Exclusive Airdrop Carnival, an initiative designed to increase user engagement by providing tailored benefits to high-tier participants. The campaign is open solely to users holding a VIP level of 5 or higher. Eligible participants who complete a futures transaction of any size will be given the opportunity to access token airdrops and ongoing exclusive rewards.

The initial phase of the campaign will take place from July 11, 2025, at 07:00 to July 25, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC). A total of 500,000 PAL tokens has been allocated for distribution. The reward structure is divided according to VIP levels: users in VIP tiers 5 through 7 will receive 60% of the prize pool, those in VIP tiers 8 through 11 will receive 30%, and the remaining 10% will be distributed among users in VIP tiers 12 through 14.

Participation criteria are designed to emphasize both activity and loyalty. To qualify for the airdrop, users must either complete futures trades on seven separate days during the campaign period or reach an aggregate futures trading volume of at least 1 million USD. Additionally, eligible participants must maintain a VIP status of level 5 or higher throughout the event.

Gate Enhances VIP-Centric Operational Model To Strengthen User Retention

The campaign guidelines explicitly exclude the use of VIP Trial Cards, select high-frequency application programming interface (API) accounts, and instances of coordinated behavior between main and sub-accounts to maintain equitable distribution standards.

This campaign reflects Gate’s broader strategic focus on enhancing the value proposition for high-tier users through tier-based engagement initiatives. By offering exclusive token incentives and structured benefits, the platform aims to increase user retention and trading activity, while reinforcing its competitive positioning in the market.

Future plans include the continued introduction of personalized airdrop events and premium services tailored to high-engagement users, supporting the platform’s objective of refining its VIP-centric operational model.

Gate is recognized as one of the earliest cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry. The platform currently serves over 31 million users and supports more than 3,600 digital assets. It was also an early adopter of full proof-of-reserves transparency. Beyond its trading platform, Gate’s broader ecosystem includes Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, and other digital finance infrastructure offerings.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson