Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization

Movable Ink revealed integrations with Salesforce across marketing, commerce and data clouds for real-time content personalization at scale.

AI-driven content personalization platform Movable Ink revealed its latest integrations with Salesforce Marketing, Data and Commerce Clouds. These integrations, tailored exclusively for Salesforce Clouds, aim to empower joint Salesforce and Movable Ink clientele to automate content generation and prediction, facilitating personalized customer experiences at scale while streamlining marketing operations.

Movable Ink Studio will allow marketers to leverage data from Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud or Commerce Cloud to produce dynamic, real-time content. Through Movable Ink Da Vinci, the integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud enables marketers to craft and disseminate highly customized emails for individual customers, leveraging Movable Ink’s advanced AI capabilities.

“Marketers need a new approach to automatically generate personalized creative that considers different types of data, including customer, business/transactional, contextual, behavioral and loyalty. The integration will enable marketers to stream and activate Salesforce Data Cloud events data into open-time, personalized content via Movable Ink,” Bryan Wade, Chief Product Officer at Movable Ink, told Metaverse Post.

“It also makes Salesforce Marketing Cloud Personalization more effective by enhancing its product recommendations with real-time context – such as live pricing, ratings and reviews, or real-time inventory.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Movable Ink’s recent launches, including Universal Data Activation capabilities, empowering brands to fully leverage their marketing stack by dynamically personalizing content for every customer across various touchpoints.

“This collaboration strengthens the Salesforce ecosystem by integrating our comprehensive Data Cloud capabilities with Movable Ink’s advanced personalization tools including individualized content. It offers a seamless, integrated solution for delivering personalized customer experiences at scale,” said Steve Hammond, EVP and GM of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce.

Streamlining Content Personalization and Delivery with AI

Due to the increasing demand for real-time personalization in marketing, the Salesforce Movable Ink integration aims to solve the age-old problem for its joint customers. Movable Ink Studio generates personalized content in real-time based on customer (e.g. loyalty status), business (e.g. inventory), behavioral (e.g. search history) and contextual (e.g. location, weather) data.

Marketers can stream real-time event data (like items purchased, search history, or abandoned cart items) from Data Cloud into Movable Ink Studio and automatically generate personalized content. It eliminates manual tasks associated with maintaining campaign calendars, developing customized content variations, and curating personalized creatives for diverse customer segments.

Likewise, combining Salesforce’s robust customer data capabilities and delivery mechanisms with Movable Ink’s scalable 1:1 personalization will ease customized content delivery across touchpoints without necessitating a complete overhaul of existing tech infrastructure.

Movable Ink’s AI platform Da Vinci, is now fully integrated directly into Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Joint customers can leverage Da Vinci’s AI (which combines deep learning, predictive, and generative AI) to personalize customer experiences.

“Da Vinci’s AI understands a customer’s tastes, preferences, and motivations and enables customers to discover new categories and products. This solution creates a unique path for every customer by optimizing the email message-—from the subject, frequency of communication, subject line, send time, and more—to increase short- and long-term lift in clicks, conversion, and revenue,” Movable Ink’s Wade explained. “The integration helps Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers drive more lift from their email program.”

Movable Ink’s AI Suite comprises four Model Classes – Vision, Generation, Prediction and Insights. Within each class dozens of AI Models work together in this Ensemble Approach. For example, the platform’s content decisions AI uses techniques like deep learning, predictive AI, LLM, and more, working together to pick and generate the email category and content most likely to drive short and long-term lift from each customer.

The platform asserts that this methodology delivers a significant lift in clicks, conversions and revenue for the marketing team and a better customer experience.

“The biggest frustration we hear from marketers is the inability to access and activate their data. We can now stream all these data points and automatically generate personalized content- this enables a better customer experience and greatly reduces the burden on marketing and creative teams,” Movable Ink’s Wade told Metaverse Post.

“The future of content personalization are AI Models that use unbiased approaches to personalize experiences for the customer. Marketers must find solutions that drive attributable and measurable lift to stay competitive. Ultimately marketers who adopt AI do grow their business will have the competitive advantage.”

