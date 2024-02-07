Kyndryl Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Develop Generative AI Solutions for Enterprises

Kyndryl announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to deliver enterprise-ready generative AI solutions.

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to develop responsible generative AI solutions and accelerate adoption among customers.

The expanded partnership focuses on coupling Google Cloud’s in-house AI capabilities, including Gemini – Google’s large language model, with Kyndryl’s expertise and managed services to develop and deploy generative AI solutions for customers.

“Kyndryl’s partnership with Google is focused on accelerating customers’ digital transformations to become more advanced, data-driven and sustainable businesses – and Kyndryl’s data, AI and generative AI capabilities are foundational to achieving that mission,” Annemarie Dev, VP of global strategic alliances for Google Cloud at Kyndryl told Metaverse Post.

“Together, we are committed to helping customers maximize their technology investments to drive business outcomes, reimagine customer and employee experiences and enable innovation at scale,” Dev added.

Both companies have worked together since 2021 to help global businesses transform using Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities and trusted infrastructure.

According to the announcement, the aim is to offer AI and Data Foundation Advisory and Implementation Services to assist customers in identifying suitable generative AI use cases aligned with their business objectives. Further, Kyndryl will leverage the Google Cloud Cortex Framework to increase business value from customers’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data on Google Cloud to boost productivity and provide better business insights that can drive new outcomes for customers.

Additionally, Kyndryl will introduce its new LLM Operations Framework (LLMOps) to Google Cloud customers. Finally, Kyndryl is committed to enhancing expertise in generative AI development by increasing training opportunities for practitioners through the Google Cloud Academy for Kyndryl.

Kyndryl Boosts AI Expertise via Google Cloud Academy

Kyndryl plans to increase AI and data analytics skills by offering more training and bootcamps via the Google Cloud Academy. This includes investing in AI expertise in Google Cloud generative AI, such as Duet AI for Developers.

With investments in AI expertise and leveraging experience from Google’s Generative AI Initiative for Service Partners, Kyndryl aims to meet the demand for generative AI solutions and effectively bring Google Cloud-powered solutions to customers.

As part of their early collaboration on generative AI solutions for customers, Kyndryl and Google Cloud have helped iHub Solutions, a Singapore-based smart warehouse, contract logistics and e-commerce fulfillment services provider to launch a generative AI pilot for customer service.

“Kyndryl provided the expertise and end-to-end services we needed to launch our first generative AI pilot – one that can advance iHub’s mission and vision for AI-driven transformation across the organization,” said Koh San Joo, CEO of iHub Solutions. “This pilot is expected to serve as a stepping stone to building a full solution that can bring significant productivity and efficiency gains to our customer service function.”

