'AI Chatbots Integrated in Messaging Apps will Overtake Internet Browsing' predicts Gupshup's CEO Beerud Sheth

by Victor Dey

Gupshup's CEO Beerud Sheth believes AI chatbots integrated within messaging apps will soon overtake traditional internet browsing.

In a digital era marked by transformative technological shifts, the Conversational Internet is emerging as a global force, fundamentally altering the online landscape in countries far beyond Silicon Valley.

Unlike their developed counterparts, many emerging nations have skipped the website-and-browser phase, propelling themselves directly into a mobile-centric internet experience centered around messaging apps such as WeChat, WhatsApp and Telegram.

Messaging apps — once a mere communication tool, have now evolved into the new-age browser, with integrated chatbots are now replacing traditional websites.

In a recent converation with Metaverse Post — Gupshup‘s CEO Beerud Sheth elucidated how this paradigm shift transforms the user experience, positioning intuitive messaging as the nexus of online interactions. Unlike the gradual integration of messaging features into conventional web platforms, the “Conversational Internet” encapsulates the entire web experience within messaging apps.

Gupshup’s conversational messaging platform currently facilitates over 10 billion conversations monthly for more than 45,000 businesses.

“In many ways, messaging apps are becoming ‘super apps’ acting as the gateway to a digital lifestyle. Users can access banking, retail, food delivery, transportation and many other services without ever leaving the messaging app. Generative AI will give a huge boost to these conversational interfaces by enabling more natural conversations,” Gupshup’s Beerud Sheth told Metaverse Post. “With large language models like GPT-3, chatbots can understand context, maintain dialogue state and respond more intelligently.”

Sheth emphasized the distinct richness and accessibility inherent in the Conversational Internet, underscoring its divergence from established norms prevalent in developed markets. He explained that conversational interfaces allow dynamic experiences e.g. searches, recommendations, negotiations mimicking real-world conversations.

“They enable multimedia content directly in the messaging thread for a richer brand engagement. There is immense scope for personalization as well with the app having access to user context and behavior data to offer customized services,” said Beerud Sheth. “We see increased adoption of chat commerce besides conventional ecommerce and higher acceptance for emerging technologies like voice assistants and generative AI.”

AI Chatbots Enhance User Engagement of Messaging Apps

Sheth believes that conversational interfaces play a pivotal role in democratizing technology usage across diverse demographics, transcending educational levels, income brackets, geographical locations and genders.

The transformative approach aims to bring millions of underserved citizens online, laying the foundation for inclusive digital transformation with far-reaching implications for economic and social progress.

“Intuitive interfaces lower the learning curve allowing even first-time internet users to access services through simple chats. Combine this with easy sign up/login and you have an accessibility framework that applies to almost anyone and everyone who finds technology challenging or intimidating,” he explained. “We need collaborative action between tech providers, governments and development agencies to support targeted interventions ensuring these interfaces translate into equitable access for every citizen globally.”

Messaging platforms once limited to simple text exchanges, are now evolving into sophisticated ecosystems where AI-driven chatbots seamlessly integrate, offering an enhanced interactive experience.

Leading the charge in this transformative wave are companies investing in advanced AI technologies to augment their messaging app functionalities. By deploying AI chatbots, these companies aim to streamline user interactions, optimize customer support, and foster a more dynamic and responsive communication environment.

Notably, AI chatbots empower users to perform various tasks directly within messaging apps, reducing the need for external applications.

“We have several examples where chatbots within messaging apps have led to higher user engagement, stickiness and therefore higher CSAT. Doubtnut, an edtech platform in India used chatbots on WhatsApp and saw a 224% increase in its daily users. Many Doubtnut users come from economically underdeveloped “Tier 2” cities in India, without access to smartphones or data plans capable of handling the app’s heavier interface,” Gupshup’s Beerud Sheth told Metaverse Post.

“Likewise, Global nutrition leader Danone used our AI powered chatbots for creating friction-less end-to-end customer care journeys. The chatbot handled 93% of campaign engagement and managed 83% of queries that came during non-office hours,” he added.

Sheth predicts the Conversational Internet’s significant evolution will be driven by three key technology trends that promise to reshape the tech industry:

Conversational AI Advancements: Advances in large language models (LLMs), exemplified by GPT-3, are propelling conversational AI to new heights. This technology enables chatbots to engage in increasingly natural conversations, maintaining context, discussing complex issues, and even reflecting distinct personalities.

Multimodal Interfaces Enhancing Conversations: The integration of multimodal interfaces goes beyond traditional text-based interactions. Incorporating speech, visuals, and videos enriches conversations, providing a simpler yet more immersive experience for users. The next generation of devices is expected to drive widespread adoption of these interfaces.

Hyper-personalization through User Data: Chatbots leveraging user data are becoming adept at offering tailored recommendations and experiences, mirroring human conversations. This hyper-personalization is set to redefine how users interact with digital platforms across various industries.

Likewise, he claims that these technology innovations could lead to transformative impacts such as:

● Search engines get disrupted as conversations emerge for discovery and problem-solving.

● Every website and app associates a chatbot layer on top offering an alternate experience.

● Digital advertising rapidly shifts towards messaging platforms.

● Enterprises transform customer and employee engagement through internal conversational bots.

The Conversational Internet offers a glimpse into a future where messaging apps serve as the gateway to a rich and accessible online world. The impact of this paradigm shift is anticipated to reverberate across economies and societies, transcending geographical boundaries.

“The Conversational Internet will eventually permeate across industries and use cases. With technology improvements, it has the potential to fundamentally reshape digital interfaces making interactions more natural, contextual and personalized through the power of conversations. The tech industry should actively embrace and steer this transformation,” Gupshup’s Beerud Sheth told Metaverse Post.

