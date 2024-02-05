Messari Launches Messari AI to Strengthen Crypto Content Personalization with AI

Encrypted data provider and research institution Messari recently unveiled Messari AI, a new AI-powered tool that offers personalized, intelligent cryptocurrency insights, enabling users to receive on-demand, personalized AI summaries.

Encrypted data provider and research institution Messari recently unveiled Messari AI, a new AI-powered tool that offers personalized, intelligent cryptocurrency insights, enabling users to receive on-demand, personalized AI summaries.

Messari AI enables users to read breaking news through AI-powered summaries, each consisting of 150 words or less. AI-driven summaries facilitate quick understanding of news stories, allowing for efficient news browsing across the entire cryptocurrency landscape. Additionally, the platform is optimized for cryptocurrency power users, offering keyboard shortcuts for streamlined navigation and an enhanced user experience.

The tool’s functionality aims to provide users with a convenient and effective way to stay informed about developments in the cryptocurrency space.

Messari AI aims to serve diverse users within the crypto domain, including researchers, technology enthusiasts, and investors providing efficient and curated insights to meet their specific needs.

Users can customize the content they wish to receive in digests. By default, all digests include market data insights. However, users can also include additional content such as news, governance proposals, Messari research and exclusive key developments.

The Messari platform is a central hub for data and analysis of the ‘cryptoeconomy’. Established in 2018, Messari now serves a broad range of clients including Coinbase, Gemini, BlockTower and Chainalysis.

Crypto Space Embraces the AI Revolution

The rapid progress of AI over the recent years has spurred the advancement of services on the intersection of AI, Web3 and cryptocurrencies.

Staying ahead of the curve is vital in cryptocurrency trading. Thus, numerous platforms incorporate machine learning algorithms for algorithmic trading, sentiment analysis, portfolio and risk management, predictive analytics and more.

For instance, crypto exchange Bybit provides an AI-powered platform Bybit TradeGPT designed to enhance cryptocurrency investors’ trading experience and effectiveness. By leveraging AI technology, it meticulously analyzes market data, trends, and historical trading patterns to offer automated and intelligent trading strategies, providing users with valuable insights for informed decision-making in their trading activities.

Recently, decentralized AI platform Upshot, which devoted three years to developing an AI price prediction model known for achieving up to 99 percent accuracy across over 400 million assets, has integrated its prediction model into the newly launched Allora network. This integration aims to facilitate real-time asset price feeds for advanced financial primitives, extending the utility of the highly accurate prediction model to diverse cryptocurrency applications within the network.

By introducing Messari AI, Messari joins a growing landscape of AI-powered tools in the cryptocurrency domain, reflecting the industry’s increasing reliance on AI for efficient insights and informed decision-making.

