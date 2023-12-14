Delphina Raises $7.5 Million to Develop Generative AI Co-Pilot for Enterprises

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief AI startup Delphina raised $7.5 million to develop its LLM-powered co-pilot, to assist companies in constructing AI models.

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Delphina raised $7.5 million in funding from investors including Radical Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, and Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li to develop its LLM-powered co-pilot designed to assist companies in constructing AI models across various sectors, from finance to retailing.

Delphina aims to accelerate the construction and deployment of predictive AI models through its co-pilot. The company’s aims to aid enterprises lacking dedicated AI teams in deploying models for applications such as forecasting, personalization, price prediction and fraud detection by identifying and preparing the appropriate data and facilitating model training.

Founded by two former Uber data and engineering managers, known for their work “on time-of-arrival” predictions, the Silicon Valley startup intends to direct the raised capital to hire talent in the San Francisco Bay Area and accelerate product development.

“Companies sit on vast quantities of data but often find it a challenge to leverage it for AI. Large language models such as GPT-4 are now making it possible to close that gap, and Delphina accelerates the speed taken from months to days or hours.” said Jeremy Hermann, co-founder and chief executive officer at Delphina.

The company’s ultimate goal is to enable more businesses to harness the potential of AI in their operations.

Currently engaged with five early customers, including an insurance provider, a logistics company, and an e-commerce marketplace, Delphina anticipates making its product widely available in the latter part of 2024.

LLM’s Growing Potential For Enterprises

Large Language Models (LLMs) find diverse applications across industries, efficiently recognizing, summarizing, translating, predicting and generating text and other content, based on insights derived from massive datasets.

Large enterprises equipped with substantial resources, capitalize on LLMs across various departments. They derive benefits from the flexibility to customize and integrate LLMs into existing frameworks.

In contrast, smaller enterprises, lacking the capacity to engage data scientists and machine learning engineers, strategically deploy LLMs. This may involve utilizing LLMs for customer engagement on websites, automating routine communication tasks, or extracting insights from customer feedback.

In a recent development, another AI startup Essential raised $56.5 million in funding to develop “Enterprise Brain” technology tailored for corporate functions. The company’s LLMs aim to aid users in addressing increasingly complex tasks, unlocking essential skills and amplifying organizational impact on society.

With the new investment, Delphina is set to empower more businesses to harness the full potential of AI

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson