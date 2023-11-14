News Report Technology
November 14, 2023

Google Fined $164k by Russia for Failing to Store User Data Locally

by
Published: November 14, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2023 at 8:29 am

Google was recently fined $164,000 by Russia for repeated refusal to store user data on local Russian servers.

Google Fined $164k by Russia for Failing to Store User Data Locally

Tech giant Google was recently fined $164,000 for its repeated refusal to store Russian users’ data on servers inside Russia.

Google’s Russian subsidiary has been under pressure in Russia for its failure to delete content deemed illegal by Moscow and for restricting access to some Russian media on YouTube. The Russian unit of Google filed for bankruptcy during the summer of 2022 after authorities confiscated its bank account, leaving it  unable to meet salary and vendor obligations.

Despite the country’s restrictions that resulted in the prohibition of several platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, access to Google’s services remains unrestricted. Both its search engine and YouTube platform, both of which are free, are continuing to operate.

Russia Insists Big Tech to Store Data Within Country 

Russia has been entangled in persistent conflicts with international technology companies over content, censorship, data, and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified over recent years.

A month ago, the communications technology company Zoom, incurred a fine of $164,000 for its inability to store data that it held on Russian citizens on a server located within Russia.

Recently, the largest US-based crypto exchange Coinbase was ordered to pay a penalty of $10,500 for violating a directive obliging foreign companies to localize citizens’ data issued by authorities in Russia. Other companies are facing the possibility of paying higher penalties of up to around $65,090.

The global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it will stop accepting deposits in Russian Rubles (RUB) from November 15, 2023, following its exit from the country’s domestic market due to the difficulties associated with navigating the ongoing regulatory headwinds and compliance.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

Alisa Davidson
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.