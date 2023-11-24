Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok: Key Features Unveiled

Recently Elon Musk’ artificial intelligence (AI) venture xAI, has introduced Grok – a generative AI chatbot, that will be integrated to X (formerly Twitter) platform to assist and amuse users.

At the heart of Grok lies Grok-1, a language model developed over four months by the xAI’s research team. Users can expect real-time information across various topics, including news, trends and insights. Moreover, the AI model aims to not only respond to queries but also to propose questions.

Grok will be available exclusively to X Premium+ subscribers and expected to be integrated to X next week. Furthermore, there is more information about the features of this new highly anticipated tool currently available.

Witty Companion for Users

Grok will have two modes, including a regular one and a fun mode. The assistant will have a distinctive personality in fun mode and is meant to be more entertaining, as opposed to its competitor ChatGPT’s formal responses.

This AI chatbot aims to bring to the platform humour and the ability to tackle daring questions with wit and charm.

Real-Time Information Processing

Among other unique features of Grok is the ability to access the real-time information on X (formerly Twitter) to generate the responses.

Despite the platform’s reputation for generating a massive array of misinformation, it also serves as a valuable source for real-time news.

This ambiguity might be reflected in the functioning of the new tool, as the xAI researchers had addressed this issue while training the AI, as commented by Rowan Cheung, the founder of the Rundown AI on X (Twitter).

Unlike ChatGPT (or any other LLM), Grok can access the real-time info on X.



However, while X is known to be the top platform for real-time news, it’s also known for massive misinformation.



It will be interesting to see how xAI handles what to feed into the AI vs. not. pic.twitter.com/KMu55d2c2W — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) November 24, 2023

Limited Access with Unique Options

The tool will have its own unique tab within the platform, which will be accessible exclusively to X Premium+ subscribers.

Grok will be integrated directly into X (formally Twitter) and will have its own unique tab within the platform.



Having Grok within X is a brilliant move- I predict it will significantly increase user time on X. pic.twitter.com/AEMBbzRfK0 — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) November 24, 2023

The platform will offer access to Grok as a part of a new X Premium+ subscription, pricing users at $16 per month. Previously Premium subscription users were paying $8 per month. Those users having regular verification would have to upgrade manually to the next tier.

Furthermore, the AI assistant will offer users to reach out to the xAI team to submit the feedback on how it answered the question, including writing optimal responses that will help train AI over time and become better for users. Besides, chats will be shareable, allowing users to share their conversations with the chatbot to other people.

According to the founder, Grok is set to outpace OpenAI’s ChatGPT due to its ability to provide a more exciting experience for users. The artificial intelligence venture xAI is aiming to advance the collective understanding of the universe by creating artificial intelligence for people of all backgrounds and political views.

