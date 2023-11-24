News Report Technology
Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok: Key Features Unveiled

Victor Dey
In Brief

Generative AI chatbot Grok will be integrated to X (Twitter) platform to assist and amuse users

Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Grok: Key Features Unveiled

Recently Elon Musk’ artificial intelligence (AI) venture xAI, has introduced Grok – a generative AI chatbot, that will be integrated to X (formerly Twitter) platform to assist and amuse users. 

At the heart of Grok lies Grok-1, a language model developed over four months by the xAI’s research team. Users can expect real-time information across various topics, including news, trends and insights. Moreover, the AI model aims to not only respond to queries but also to propose questions. 

Grok will be available exclusively to X Premium+ subscribers and expected to be integrated to X next week. Furthermore, there is more information about the features of this new highly anticipated tool currently available. 

Witty Companion for Users 

Grok will have two modes, including a regular one and a fun mode. The assistant will have a distinctive personality in fun mode and is meant to be more entertaining, as opposed to its competitor ChatGPT’s formal responses. 

This AI chatbot aims to bring to the platform humour and the ability to tackle daring questions with wit and charm. 

Real-Time Information Processing

Among other unique features of Grok is the ability to access the real-time information on X (formerly Twitter) to generate the responses. 

Despite the platform’s reputation for generating a massive array of misinformation, it also serves as a valuable source for real-time news.

This ambiguity might be reflected in the functioning of the new tool, as the xAI researchers had addressed this issue while training the AI, as commented by Rowan Cheung, the founder of the Rundown AI on X (Twitter). 

Limited Access with Unique Options 

The tool will have its own unique tab within the platform, which will be accessible exclusively to X Premium+ subscribers. 

The platform will offer access to Grok as a part of a new X Premium+ subscription, pricing users at $16 per month. Previously Premium subscription users were paying $8 per month. Those users having regular verification would have to upgrade manually to the next tier.

Furthermore, the AI assistant will offer users to reach out to the xAI team to submit the feedback on how it answered the question, including writing optimal responses that will help train AI over time and become better for users. Besides, chats will be shareable, allowing users to share their conversations with the chatbot to other people. 

According to the founder, Grok is set to outpace OpenAI’s ChatGPT due to its ability to provide a more exciting experience for users. The artificial intelligence venture xAI is aiming to advance the collective understanding of the universe by creating artificial intelligence for people of all backgrounds and political views.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

