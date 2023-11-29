Animoca Brands Invests in TON Blockchain, Expands Web3 Gaming on Telegram

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey

Animoca Brands has made a strategic investment in TON Foundation, joining as the largest validator of the TON Blockchain.

Blockchain gaming leader Animoca Brands has made a strategic investment in The Open Network (TON), a Web3 ecosystem integrated with the popular messaging app Telegram.

By becoming TON Blockchain’s largest validator, Animoca Brands is set to bolster TON’s gaming projects, including TON Play, aiming to launch Web3-based games directly on Telegram.

This investment by Animoca Brands signifies a major boost for TON’s gaming projects within its ecosystem. The partnership, facilitated by Manuel Stotz from Kingsway Capital, reflects Animoca’s plans to fostering growth in third-party gaming and GameFi projects on TON, contributing to the ecosystem’s expansion.

Animoca Strategic Commitment to TON

Before investing, Animoca Brands said it conducted extensive research into TON Blockchain’s potential to drive mainstream crypto adoption.

The resulting research papers highlight TON-based dApps’ user-friendliness and TON Blockchain’s scalability as key to community growth. Animoca has also developed an analytics dashboard to provide public insights into TON’s growth metrics.

The collaboration between TON and Animoca Brands aims to smoothly transition Web2 users to innovative Web3 mini-apps.

TON Play, in particular, stands to benefit from Animoca’s support, which will provide infrastructure for gaming projects to launch directly on Telegram and enable developers to seamlessly port web games into the platform.

Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands, emphasized the strategic nature of the investment, aligning with their goal to onboard millions into Web3. Animoca’s role in network validation demonstrates confidence in TON’s vision to mainstream Web3, particularly in gaming.

Impact on Telegram’s User Base and GameFi

TON Play’s integration into Telegram, facilitated by Animoca Brands, provides a unique opportunity for game developers to tap into Telegram’s vast user base.

This initiative is likely to significantly impact the GameFi sector by offering new gaming experiences to over 800 million Telegram users.

This investment in TON Blockchain marks a significant advancement in blockchain-based gaming. This move not only strengthens the TON ecosystem but also sets the stage for widespread adoption of Web3 gaming, particularly through Telegram’s extensive user network.

