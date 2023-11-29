Business Markets News Report
November 28, 2023

Animoca Brands Invests in TON Blockchain, Expands Web3 Gaming on Telegram

by
Published: November 28, 2023 at 11:58 pm Updated: November 29, 2023 at 1:57 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 28, 2023 at 11:58 pm

In Brief

Animoca Brands has made a strategic investment in TON Foundation, joining as the largest validator of the TON Blockchain.

Animoca Brands Invests in TON Blockchain, Expanding Web3 Gaming on Telegram

Blockchain gaming leader Animoca Brands has made a strategic investment in The Open Network (TON), a Web3 ecosystem integrated with the popular messaging app Telegram.

By becoming TON Blockchain’s largest validator, Animoca Brands is set to bolster TON’s gaming projects, including TON Play, aiming to launch Web3-based games directly on Telegram.

This investment by Animoca Brands signifies a major boost for TON’s gaming projects within its ecosystem. The partnership, facilitated by Manuel Stotz from Kingsway Capital, reflects Animoca’s plans to fostering growth in third-party gaming and GameFi projects on TON, contributing to the ecosystem’s expansion.

Animoca Strategic Commitment to TON

Before investing, Animoca Brands said it conducted extensive research into TON Blockchain’s potential to drive mainstream crypto adoption.

The resulting research papers highlight TON-based dApps’ user-friendliness and TON Blockchain’s scalability as key to community growth. Animoca has also developed an analytics dashboard to provide public insights into TON’s growth metrics.

The collaboration between TON and Animoca Brands aims to smoothly transition Web2 users to innovative Web3 mini-apps.

TON Play, in particular, stands to benefit from Animoca’s support, which will provide infrastructure for gaming projects to launch directly on Telegram and enable developers to seamlessly port web games into the platform.

Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands, emphasized the strategic nature of the investment, aligning with their goal to onboard millions into Web3. Animoca’s role in network validation demonstrates confidence in TON’s vision to mainstream Web3, particularly in gaming.

Impact on Telegram’s User Base and GameFi

TON Play’s integration into Telegram, facilitated by Animoca Brands, provides a unique opportunity for game developers to tap into Telegram’s vast user base.

This initiative is likely to significantly impact the GameFi sector by offering new gaming experiences to over 800 million Telegram users.

This investment in TON Blockchain marks a significant advancement in blockchain-based gaming. This move not only strengthens the TON ecosystem but also sets the stage for widespread adoption of Web3 gaming, particularly through Telegram’s extensive user network.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Future of Generative AI Hinges on Efficient Prompt Engineering, says Turing’s Director of Engineering

by Victor Dey
November 27, 2023

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

ElevenLabs Launches Grants Program to Aid Early-Stage Companies in AI Voice Tool Integration

by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023

Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment

by Kumar Gandharv
November 28, 2023

Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security

by Victor Dey
November 28, 2023

AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO

by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
ElevenLabs Launches Grants Program to Aid Early-Stage Companies in AI Voice Tool Integration
News Report Technology
ElevenLabs Launches Grants Program to Aid Early-Stage Companies in AI Voice Tool Integration
by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023
Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment
News Report Technology
Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment
by Kumar Gandharv
November 28, 2023
Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security
News Report Software
Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security
by Victor Dey
November 28, 2023
AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO
News Report Technology
AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO
by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.