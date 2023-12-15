70% Malaysian Workforce Ready to Adopt Generative AI, Lacks Training: EY Report

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief 70% of Malaysian employees plan to implement or are already using generative AI within the next year, as per an EY survey.

A significant 63% of Malaysian employees anticipate a transformative impact from generative artificial intelligence on their work dynamics, and this percentage surpasses the global average of 48%, as revealed in a recent EY 2023 Work Reimagined Survey.

Similarly, 70% of Malaysian employees plan to implement or are already using generative AI within the next year and employers, mirroring employee sentiments, express high expectations (84%) of generative AI redefining flexible work.

On the contrary, the survey suggests that despite acknowledging the importance of skills development, only 22% of Malaysian employers plan to provide generative AI-related training, aligning with the global trend, thus highlighting a substantial gap in preparing the workforce.

“It is encouraging to witness the increasing awareness among Malaysian employees and employers on the potential benefits of using GenAI in the workplace. While there is an intention among employers to incorporate GenAI in the near future, there is a substantial gap in upskilling and reskilling the workforce in technology,” said Low Choy Huat, EY Asean people advisory services leader and partner of EY Consulting Sdn Bhd.

“It is imperative to accelerate the training of essential skills to build Gen AI capabilities, while fostering the ethical and responsible use of it in the workforce,” Low Choy Huat added.

Low Choy Huat stated that employers must proactively address the evolving expectations and priorities of their workforce to foster a resilient workforce in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

Embracing the Potential of Generative AI

The advent of generative AI in the workforce has sparked a spectrum of reactions. While some envision substantial productivity enhancements and the emergence of novel roles, concerns loom over potential job displacements, heightened socioeconomic inequalities, and a pervasive sense of job insecurity worldwide. Contrary to these apprehensions, a recent survey, the LinkedIn US Executive Confidence Index Survey in June 2023, provides a more optimistic perspective. According to the survey, 47% of executives anticipate a productivity boost from generative AI, with 44% planning to enhance AI utilization in the upcoming year, and 40% viewing AI as a pivotal factor in unlocking growth and revenue.

Aligning with these findings, Microsoft’s 2023 Work Trend Index indicates that 70% of individuals express a willingness to delegate tasks to AI, aiming to alleviate their workloads.

Navigating the landscape of generative AI presents a dual challenge: balancing its potential benefits with the disruptions it introduces. To address this, organizations must adopt innovative talent management strategies, facilitating the transition of workers into evolving roles and novel work methodologies.

As discussions surrounding AI and its impact on the workforce gain momentum, industry leaders are deliberating on optimal approaches to leverage AI’s potential. Their focus is on advancing both business objectives and personnel goals, all while ensuring a seamless transition for the workforce.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv