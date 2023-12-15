OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

A screenshot and the whole of the internet is filled with rumors, due to a purported leak surrounding OpenAI‘s latest development — the much-anticipated GPT-4.5.

The saga began when a screenshot surfaced on various online platforms, including Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), hinting at the imminent release of OpenAI’s GPT-4.5. The leaked image touted the new model’s prowess, claiming multi-model capabilities across language, audio, vision, video and 3D, along with complex reasoning and cross-model understanding.

OpenAI “leaked” GPT-4.5 👀



Most advanced model brings multi-modal capabilities across language, audio, vision, video, and 3D, alongside complex reasoning and cross-modal understanding.



New models:



• GPT-4.5



• GPT-4.5-64k



• GPT-4.5-audio-and-speech pic.twitter.com/hRyAbJXK40 — Daniel Nguyen (@daniel_nguyenx) December 14, 2023

However, the reliability of the leaked information was quickly called into question. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman swiftly quashed the rumors, confirming that the “leak” was nothing more than a fabrication.

While replying to the question of a Twitter user “if GPT4.5 leak legit or no?” – Sam replied with a one-word answer and said “nah”.

nah — Sam Altman (@sama) December 14, 2023

Soon after Sam’s denial, it left many scratching their heads, wondering about the origins and motivations behind the dissemination of this potentially spurious information.

Doubts and Skepticism Persists

A Reddit thread on r/OpenAI posted on December 14, considered the initial source behind speculation, has been removed by its moderators and has not been restored till the time of writing this story. This questions the intent of the moderators to first post and then step back from their position.

However, shortly after the leak made its rounds on social media, doubts emerged within the tech community. Abacus.AI CEO Bindu Reddy voiced skepticism, pointing out discrepancies in the leaked screenshot. Reddy highlighted inaccuracies in minor details, fueling speculation about the authenticity of the information.

Adding fuel to the fire, a subsequent leak on X and a Reddit thread not only reiterated the claims but delved into specific pricing details for GPT-4.5.

The leaked draft suggested a significant increase in pricing compared to its predecessor, GPT-4, sparking concerns and skepticism among industry observers. Some even questioned the legitimacy of the leaked pricing information, citing the ease with which such details can be fabricated.

As the tech community grapples with the aftermath of these leaks, some notable figures such as AI expert Jimmy Apples, also predict the imminent launch of GPT-4.5.

I’m more excited on some open source models coming out soon 😉 but keep an eye out on a potential end of December gpt 4.5 drop and new multimodal from Anthropic. pic.twitter.com/rbMPlo7NbA — Jimmy Apples 🍎/acc (@apples_jimmy) December 7, 2023

Apples’ predictions align with the leaked information, raising questions about the potential accuracy of the details provided. However, as the community eagerly awaits confirmation from OpenAI, it is essential to exercise caution and acknowledge the history of leaked information preceding official launches.

In the absence of official confirmation from OpenAI, the tech world remains on the edge of its seat, grappling with conflicting reports and unverified leaks surrounding GPT-4.5. The excitement is palpable, but so too is the need for a measured approach to discern fact from speculation.

