XtalPi Launches ‘Ailux’, a Biologics Division for AI-Powered Drug Discovery

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief XtalPi launched its biologics discovery division Ailux Biologics to expand drug discovery processes with AI algorithms and wet lab methods.

Tencent-backed XtalPi – a company that uses AI to find chemical compounds for creating drugs – announced the launch of its biologics discovery division today as a distinct brand, now known as Ailux Biologics or simply “Ailux.”

Under the Ailux brand, the team said it will continue to focus on biologics drug discovery through a fusion of proprietary AI algorithms and wet lab methods that target the industry’s most challenging bottlenecks, in line with XtalPi’s continued mission of accelerating the drug discovery process.

“In recent years, XtalPi’s discovery solutions have produced strong evidence regarding the power of AI in biologics R&D. XtalPi’s biologics team has an advanced approach to machine learning in drug discovery, particularly in finding the most relevant and transformational applications of it. There’s great potential in how our technologies can advance the entire biologics discovery ecosystem,” said Jian Ma, CEO of XtalPi.

According to the company, “Ailux” reflects the team’s mission to illuminate biologics discovery through AI. Lux is Latin for light and is also a standard unit of measurement for illumination.

“Our platform is comprised of a suite of specialized solutions. Over years of rigorous testing, we’ve identified the precise areas where AI maximizes impact in biologics discovery. Our platform is fully validated so that our partners can benefit immediately from the best-in-class AI solutions we’ve built,” stated Alex Li, VP of Antibody Discovery at XtalPi and head of the Ailux team.

The biotech company was co-founded by Chinese quantum physicists Wen Shuhao, Ma Jian and Lai Lipeng while at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It employs a blend of AI, quantum physics, cloud computing, and robotic automation. This approach aims to enhance the efficiency and success rate of identifying novel drug compounds. Recently, XtalPi has broadened its scope to include discovering new chemical compounds for pharmaceutical purposes, agricultural technology, cosmetics and other applications.

Recently, the Shenzhen-based Xtalpi filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong. However, it did not disclose details of its IPO in its filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Why AI in Drug Discovery Matters

In the realm of drug discovery, the vastness of libraries containing potential candidates has surpassed the capacity of individual researchers to review every option manually. This is where AI comes to the rescue.

These technologies empower researchers to uncover hidden insights within massive datasets, offering a multitude of benefits. Firstly, they enable the prediction of a compound’s properties, ensuring that only those with desired characteristics are prioritized for synthesis. This selective approach saves valuable time and conserves resources by avoiding investment in compounds unlikely to yield desired outcomes.

Moreover, AI-driven algorithms can generate novel compound ideas, predicting molecules with all the essential properties for success. This holds the potential to expedite the discovery of effective new drugs, marking a substantial leap forward in pharmaceutical research.

Additionally, AI relieves researchers of tedious, repetitive tasks such as analyzing extensive histology images. By automating these processes, hundreds of person-hours typically spent in the laboratory can be saved, allowing scientists to focus their efforts on higher-level tasks and accelerating the pace of scientific discovery.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv