January 30, 2024

Waterfall Network Integrates with Portal Defi for Cross-Chain Transaction Scalability

by
Published: January 30, 2024
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 30, 2024

In Brief

Waterfall Network integrated with Portal Defi to enhance cross-chain transactions and move digital assets like Bitcoin across blockchains.

Waterfall Network Integrates with Portal Defi for Cross-Chain Transaction Scalability

Layer 1 decentralized smart contract platform Waterfall Network announced its integration with Portal Defi, a self-hosted wallet and cross-chain layer two decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Bitcoin. With the help of Waterfall Network, Portal DEX can now move digital assets like Bitcoin to other blockchains quickly and securely.

Sergii Grybniak, CTO of BlueWave and head of research at Waterfall Network told Metaverse Post that bridging BTC to Waterfall can allow Waterfall to serve as a side chain for Bitcoin and Ethereum, thus providing a scalability solution by bridging these networks.

He suggested that by transferring BTC to Waterfall, users could leverage its scalable and cost-effective smart contract capabilities, potentially enhancing the functionality of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The integration aims to offer users benefits including scalability, reduced transaction costs and the ability to explore new use cases within the blockchain space.

Additionally, Waterfall Network’s compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) enables interoperability with Ethereum-based assets and smart contracts.

“This compatibility enhances the decentralized exchange (DEX) functionality provided by Portal Defi by allowing users to trade Ethereum-based tokens and assets directly on the platform. This interoperability broadens the scope of tradable assets, providing users with diverse and accessible options within the decentralized exchange,” Waterfall Network’s Grybniak said.

Unlike traditional bridge solutions, Portal’s Layer 2 cross-chain ‘Atomic Swaps functionality’ eliminates the reliance on third-party entities, reducing the risk of potential security vulnerabilities associated with centralized bridges, he added.

Additionally, the collaboration between the two emphasizes the use of Automated Market Maker (AMM) contracts on compatible chains.

Grybniak highlighted that AMM contracts streamline cross-chain swaps by automating liquidity provision, which is crucial for user adoption within the ecosystem. By leveraging AMM, users benefit from a decentralized and algorithmic approach to trading, thus ensuring a smooth and efficient trading experience.

Waterfall Network’s DAG Tech Boosts Web 3.0

Waterfall Network’s Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology leverages parallelism to enhance performance while maintaining standards for decentralized application (dApp) development.

According to Grybniak, “DAG allows for parallel block production and processing, improving scalability by eliminating bottlenecks of traditional blockchain architectures. Additionally, DAG implementation on the Coordination level enables virtually unlimited sharding, enhancing scalability further. This technology contributes to scalability and portability while requiring low processing power.”

With their collective expertise, both Waterfall Network and Portal Defi, are working to enhance the performance and usability of Web 3.0, making it accessible to users.

“This collaboration is expected to increase the number of use cases available for regular users, improve usability, and enhance liquidity, all of which are crucial for mass adoption,” Grybniak told Metaverse Post.

He added users can expect user-friendly features and increased convenience resulting from this collaboration.

