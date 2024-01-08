Alphabet’s Isomorphic Labs Partners Lilly and Novartis for AI-driven Drug Discovery

In Brief Isomorphic Labs announced the finalization of two substantial AI-driven drug discovery deals with pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novartis.

Isomorphic — a London-based drug discovery company operating under Alphabet, today announced the finalization of two substantial AI-driven drug discovery deals with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novartis, amounting to a combined deal value of nearly $3 billion.

As per the terms of the agreement, Isomorphic Labs will work with Lilly to discover small molecule therapeutics across multiple targets, receiving an upfront cash infusion of $45 million.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership and apply our proprietary technology platform, the next generation of AlphaFold, and access to massive computing power to Lilly’s development programs,” said Demis Hassabis, CEO and founder of Isomorphic Labs.

“The focus we share on advancing groundbreaking drug design approaches and appreciation of state-of-the-art science makes this partnership particularly compelling,” he added.

Likewise, Isomorphic entered into a deal with Novartis which mirrors the structure of the Eli Lilly collaboration. It involves an upfront cash payment of $37.5 million, with the possibility of earning up to $1.2 billion in biobucks. Isomorphic’s role in this partnership will include the identification of small molecules targeting three undisclosed disease targets.

Leveraging AlphaFold AI to Streamline Drug Discovery

Both collaborations will rest on Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold AI technology, serving as the backbone of Isomorphic’s platform. The AlphaFold AI model is widely known for predicting protein structures, andd promises accelerated target discovery and compound construction.

Operating independently within Alphabet, Isomorphic Labs has dedicated resources solely focused on leveraging AI for drug discovery. The company is trying to reshape the drug discovery process fundamentally, employing an AI-centric approach.

Isomorphic Labs aims to create predictive and generative models of biological phenomena, anticipating drug performance and designing innovative molecules.

By integrating AlphaFold with other AI models within Isomorphic Labs, the company gains a comprehensive understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying drug targets, enabling the rational design of novel therapeutics.

