Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era

IBM has unveiled a comprehensive research report that delves into the evolving dynamics of labor division between humans and machines. Titled “Augmented work for an automated, AI-driven world”, this pioneering study offers a quantitative and qualitative examination of the transformative influence of AI on employment.

Breaking new ground, the report approaches the topic from an innovative perspective – one that emphasizes the coexistence and synergy between people and machines within a new paradigm. Rooted in two fundamental premises, the study asserts that the AI revolution has attained a critical tipping point, ushering in a phase of accelerated change. Moreover, it asserts that AI will not supplant human workers but rather amplify their capabilities, thereby creating a landscape in which individuals equipped with AI skills will replace those who lack or resist embracing these advancements.

The Greatest Impact of AI on Next-Generation Workers

A cornerstone of the report’s findings revolves around the concept of “inforgs,” individuals who predominantly engage in digital reality, as opposed to traditional tasks or leisure pursuits. This shift is poised to redefine the workforce by redefining roles and necessitating the adoption of new skill sets. A more in-depth understanding of inforgs can be found here.

Central Predictions from the Report:

Within the next three years, 40% of employees worldwide, translating to 1.4 billion individuals out of the global workforce of 3.4 billion, will require retraining due to AI integration. The retraining efforts are designed to facilitate the integration of augmented work, characterized by the collaborative synergy between human and machine, fostering enhanced productivity and exponential business growth. The shift toward augmented work is projected to affect diverse sectors: 73% of marketing jobs

77% of customer service roles

97% of positions in purchasing

93% each in risk and compliance, as well as finance

Noteworthy among the report’s findings is the transformation in skills prioritization for workers in the era of the augmented workforce. A detailed breakdown of these crucial skills is provided in the accompanying chart.

AI advancements, like ChatGPT, are transforming traditional business models and transforming the future of work. Business leaders are reorganizing and reskilling, while hiring next-gen talent to address skills shortages. This shift widens the global skills gap, with generative AI expected to change employee roles and skills, particularly for lower-level employees.

The report serves as a wake-up call to the traditional emphasis on certain educational paths. The prevailing belief in the enduring significance of STEM education, computer proficiency, and language skills is challenged. Similarly, the notion that creativity and innovation would define the apex of valued workplace skills is reassessed.

The framework outlines three priorities for executives to lead the augmented workforce during a time of change: transforming traditional processes, job roles, and organizational structures, building human-machine partnerships, and investing in technology for higher value tasks. This will elevate employees, make work easier, and deliver a long-term competitive advantage.

The article was written with the Telegram channel‘s assistance.

