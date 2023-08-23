Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era

Published: Aug 23, 2023
by Danil Myakin
In Brief

The report highlights the coexistence and synergy between humans and machines, predicting that 40% of employees worldwide will require retraining due to AI integration within the next three years.

This shift will affect diverse sectors, including marketing, customer service, purchasing, risk and compliance, and finance.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

IBM has unveiled a comprehensive research report that delves into the evolving dynamics of labor division between humans and machines. Titled “Augmented work for an automated, AI-driven world”, this pioneering study offers a quantitative and qualitative examination of the transformative influence of AI on employment.

Breaking new ground, the report approaches the topic from an innovative perspective – one that emphasizes the coexistence and synergy between people and machines within a new paradigm. Rooted in two fundamental premises, the study asserts that the AI revolution has attained a critical tipping point, ushering in a phase of accelerated change. Moreover, it asserts that AI will not supplant human workers but rather amplify their capabilities, thereby creating a landscape in which individuals equipped with AI skills will replace those who lack or resist embracing these advancements.

The Greatest Impact of AI on Next-Generation Workers

A cornerstone of the report’s findings revolves around the concept of “inforgs,” individuals who predominantly engage in digital reality, as opposed to traditional tasks or leisure pursuits. This shift is poised to redefine the workforce by redefining roles and necessitating the adoption of new skill sets. A more in-depth understanding of inforgs can be found here.

Central Predictions from the Report:

  1. Within the next three years, 40% of employees worldwide, translating to 1.4 billion individuals out of the global workforce of 3.4 billion, will require retraining due to AI integration.
  2. The retraining efforts are designed to facilitate the integration of augmented work, characterized by the collaborative synergy between human and machine, fostering enhanced productivity and exponential business growth.
  3. The shift toward augmented work is projected to affect diverse sectors:
    • 73% of marketing jobs
    • 77% of customer service roles
    • 97% of positions in purchasing
    • 93% each in risk and compliance, as well as finance

Noteworthy among the report’s findings is the transformation in skills prioritization for workers in the era of the augmented workforce. A detailed breakdown of these crucial skills is provided in the accompanying chart.

AI advancements, like ChatGPT, are transforming traditional business models and transforming the future of work. Business leaders are reorganizing and reskilling, while hiring next-gen talent to address skills shortages. This shift widens the global skills gap, with generative AI expected to change employee roles and skills, particularly for lower-level employees.

The report serves as a wake-up call to the traditional emphasis on certain educational paths. The prevailing belief in the enduring significance of STEM education, computer proficiency, and language skills is challenged. Similarly, the notion that creativity and innovation would define the apex of valued workplace skills is reassessed.

The framework outlines three priorities for executives to lead the augmented workforce during a time of change: transforming traditional processes, job roles, and organizational structures, building human-machine partnerships, and investing in technology for higher value tasks. This will elevate employees, make work easier, and deliver a long-term competitive advantage.

The article was written with the Telegram channel‘s assistance.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Damir Yalalov

Damir is the team leader, product manager, and editor at Metaverse Post, covering topics such as AI/ML, AGI, LLMs, Metaverse, and Web3-related fields. His articles attract a massive audience of over a million users every month. He appears to be an expert with 10 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing. Damir has been mentioned in Mashable, Wired, Cointelegraph, The New Yorker, Inside.com, Entrepreneur, BeInCrypto, and other publications. He travels between the UAE, Turkey, Russia, and the CIS as a digital nomad. Damir earned a bachelor's degree in physics, which he believes has given him the critical thinking skills needed to be successful in the ever-changing landscape of the internet. 

