December 04, 2023

Spotify Fires 1,500 Employees in its Third Layoff Round of the Year

by
Published: December 04, 2023 at 5:06 am Updated: December 04, 2023 at 5:07 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 04, 2023 at 5:06 am

In Brief

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced today that it is laying off approximately 1,500 employees, constituting 17% of its headcount.

In a significant move, music streaming giant Spotify has announced today that it is laying off approximately 1,500 employees, constituting 17% of its headcount. This is the third layoff of the year for Spotify, as this decision follows earlier staff reductions of 600 in January and an additional 200 in June.

The trend of job cuts within the tech industry, initiated at the beginning of the year, continues with companies like Amazon and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn making similar workforce reduction announcements.

In a letter to the employees, Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, revealed that the company expanded its workforce in 2020 and 2021, capitalizing on lower capital costs. Although the company’s output increased during this period, Daniel Ek said that much of it was attributed to having additional resources.

Notably, in the third quarter, Spotify reported a profit turnaround — driven by price adjustments in its streaming services and a surge in subscribers across all regions. The company anticipates reaching 601 million monthly listeners in the holiday quarter.

Spotify’s Daniel Ek emphasized the company’s ongoing focus on efficiency to maximize the value of each dollar, during a Reuters interview.

In the latest announcement, he also acknowledged that the scale of this reduction may seem substantial, particularly in light of the recent positive earnings report and overall performance. “By most metrics, we were more productive but less efficient. We need to be both,” he stated.

Reflecting on the decision-making process, Spotify’s Daniel Ek added saying, “We debated making smaller reductions throughout 2024 and 2025. Yet, considering the gap between our financial goal state and our current operational costs, I decided that a substantial action to right size our costs was the best option to accomplish our objectives.”

2023 Saw a Notable Increase in Tech Layoffs

In the earlier part of this year, the tech industry witnessed significant workforce reductions initiated by major players such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Startups spanning various sectors also joined the trend, announcing cutbacks throughout the first half of the year.

Amazon led the wave in January, disclosing plans to cut over 18,000 staff, constituting a substantial portion of its workforce. San Francisco’s Salesforce followed suit at the start of 2023, revealing intentions to lay off approximately 10% of its employees, affecting around 8,000 individuals.

Likewise — Microsoft, under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, confirmed a reduction of nearly 5% of its workforce, impacting 10,000 employees.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced a workforce cut of 12,000 jobs, equivalent to about 6% of its global employee base. In response to declining PC sales and shifting infrastructure needs, Dell Technologies announced layoffs affecting 6,650 workers, approximately 5% of its total workforce.

Meanwhile, the embattled social media platform Twitter (now X) also had its share of layoffs, letting go of 10% of its remaining workforce, with approximately 200 employees terminated.

These collective layoffs underscore the challenges and adjustments taking place across the tech landscape, reflecting the industry’s response to evolving market dynamics and strategic shifts.

Despite economists advising against recession fears, potentially offering a reason for optimism, the momentum for a rebound in the tech sector has been sluggish. This has led tech companies to persist in streamlining their workforces and transitioning from a growth-oriented mindset to one centered on efficiency, responding to persistent challenges in the market.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

