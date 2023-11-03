Markets News Report
Tellor’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Phishing Links Posted

Published: November 03, 2023
Victor Dey
In Brief

The X (Twitter) account of Tellor (@WeAreTellor) suffered a security breach as hackers posted malicious phishing links.

Security watchdog PeckShield recently issued an alert concerning the compromise of the Tellor oracle project‘s X account. The account, which operates under the handle @WeAreTellor, fell victim to hackers who posted malicious phishing links.

Tellor, known for its decentralized and permissionless oracle protocol that supplies smart contracts with necessary data, is facing a security breach on its social media front. The platform functions as a decentralized protocol, relying on a network of data providers and validators. This community actively contributes and openly verifies information, ensuring the integrity of the system.

The Tellor team has not yet issued a statement regarding the breach.

The cybersecurity incident with Tellor’s X account is part of a growing list of hacking and phishing attacks in the crypto community. These attacks highlight the vulnerability of even the most reputed names and organizations in the space.

Celebrity and Finance Platforms Under Siege

The recent security breach of American rapper Nelly’s Twitter account is a stark reminder of the relentless efforts by cybercriminals to exploit social media platforms. The account was compromised and used to promote a bogus Web3 phishing site, resulting in the account’s suspension.

These incidents highlight the risks tied to high-profile accounts, which command significant influence over vast audiences. Consequently, they become prime targets for blockchain-related cyberattacks.

Domain Takeover Tactics

Similarly, Frax Finance fell prey to a sophisticated DNS domain takeover. This kind of cyberattack, increasingly prevalent, involves hackers using social engineering to redirect traffic from legitimate sites to malicious ones.

The quick response from Frax Finance, advising users to steer clear of their compromised web addresses, was crucial in preventing potential losses. Thankfully, a swift intervention by Name.com restored the domains to their correct settings, promising a thorough investigation into the breach.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

