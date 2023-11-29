Amazon Unveils Business AI Chatbot ‘Q’ to Rival Microsoft and Google

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Amazon introduced Q – a new AI chatbot for business applications designed to assist users and aid corporate productivity.

Amazon launched its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, “Q” for business applications at the Amazon Web Services’ Re:invent conference in Las Vegas. The chatbot is designed to assist users across various business intelligence, programming and configuration use cases.

Q is capable of helping users understand AWS capabilities and providing support for troubleshooting issues.

Additionally, the chatbot can offer document citations to support its chat responses and automatically make source code changes, reducing the workload for developers. Q will be integrated into AWS’ online Management Console and can connect to over 40 enterprise systems.

Users can engage with Q to discuss information stored in Microsoft 365, Dropbox, Salesforce, Zendesk and AWS’ S3 data-storage service. The chatbot allows users to upload and inquire about documents during interactions.

Beyond answering questions, the chatbot can generate or summarize content, including blog posts, press releases, and emails.

“The answers Q gives — and the actions it takes — are fully controllable and filterable. Q will only return info a user’s authorized to see, and admins can restrict sensitive topics, having Q filter out inappropriate questions and answers where necessary”, stated Adam Selipsky, Chief Executive Officer of AWS, at the conference.

A preview version of Q is already available, and some of its features are accessible for free during this period. Once the preview concludes, a tier for business users will be priced at $20 per person per month, while a version with additional features for developers and IT workers will cost $25 per person per month.

Amazon’s Q Challenges Microsoft and Google in Productivity

The announcement of Q comes after one year Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI‘s launched ChatGPT, a chatbot that has gained popularity for its use of generative AI to produce human-like text in response to short human input.

In many ways, the latest Amazon move will challenge Microsoft and Google in productivity software.

Amazon’s Q is positioned to compete with Microsoft’s Copilot for Azure and Google Cloud Duet AI. Both Copilot for Azure and Duet AI function as chat-driven assistants for cloud customers, suggesting configurations for apps and environments, as well as aiding in troubleshooting by identifying potential issues and solutions.

With its multifaceted capabilities, Q not only promises to transform user interactions but also challenges industry giants in the software arena, setting the stage for a new era of intelligent business assistance.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson