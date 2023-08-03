University of Hong Kong Integrates AI Tools into Teaching

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has announced integrating AI tools into its teaching and learning environment starting from the 2023-24 academic year. From September, students will be able to use artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT and Dall-E, in their studies, subject to certain limitations.

HKU has begun granting complimentary access to OpenAI and other generative AI tools to its teachers. From the upcoming semester, selected GenAI tools will be available at no cost to all educators and students for their teaching and learning endeavors. To ensure proficient usage of AI, the university will provide training, online courses, and additional resources.

“HKU embraces GenAI and recognizes AI literacy as essential to teaching and learning. Our goal is to enable our teachers and students to become not only AI literate but also leaders in exploiting the vast potential of GenAI for the benefit of mankind,”

said Professor Holliday, who will now chair the GenAI User Advisory Committee.

The new policy aims to enhance student learning with AI by providing teachers with guidance on how to design T&L activities that are creative, engaging, and innovative, as well as promote analytical thinking, critical research skills and cater to individual needs and interests.

According to HKU, to address GenAI challenges in student assessments, teachers should communicate expectations and guide students on declaring and citing GenAI tools used in the coursework. Moreover, they should encourage alternative assessment methods, prompting students to incorporate GenAI tools in their submitted work, such as participating in device-free examinations, conducting oral exams, engaging in live classwork like demonstrations and presentations, and taking part in student peer assessments.

To support students and staff who need AI assistance, HKU provides several useful resources, such as the AI Clinic, AI in Education website, and a self-paced online module for five weeks. These resources can help them learn and apply AI responsibly.


“By boosting critical engagement with GenAI, we aim to elevate teaching and learning at the University to new heights of academic excellence,”

Professor Holliday said.

Moreover, HKU has obtained HK$15.7 million in funding from the new Fund for Innovative Technology-in-Education (FITE). The funding will enable GenAI technology to be used more effectively in different disciplines.

The university also intends to collaborate with leading global universities to explore the possibilities of GenAI and address the challenges together.

Previously, Lingnan University lifted its AI ban. The University of Science and Technology permits students to use AI, whereas Chinese University grants individual staff the autonomy to decide whether to allow its use or not.

To responsibly use GenAI, universities must carefully assess these risks and ensure measures are in place to address them, while leveraging the benefits this technology can offer to enhance education. For instance, the accuracy and reliability of GenAI tools can vary, potentially leading students astray with misleading information. Secondly, these tools may inherit biases from training datasets. Privacy concerns arise as GenAI can gather personal data that could be misused for identity theft. Moreover, GenAI’s ability to produce content could facilitate academic dishonesty and plagiarism.

Agne Cimermanaite

