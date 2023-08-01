AI’s First Digital Human Teacher Ushers in a New Era of Education

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

The AI education platform Otermans Institute has unveiled the world’s first AI digital human teacher. The realistic personal teacher Beatrice is accessible anytime, anywhere, has human-like qualities and can interact with learners in real-time.

OIAI can teach a generation of learners by removing the barriers associated with access to quality teachers and trainers globally. Otermans Institute estimates that OIAID could help upskill 750 million learners over the next decade.

According to OIAI, there’s a global teacher shortage of 69 million. Meeting basic educational needs worldwide is challenging without teachers. Online courses lack personalized support due to too many learners and too few teachers. Moreover, most families can’t afford private tutors, costing $25 to $80 per hour. Therefore, AI teachers are a cost-effective alternative.

AI teachers have some advantages over human teachers, such as processing large amounts of data, providing personalized instruction, adapting to different situations, and offering free or cheap education. However, they also have limitations, such as lacking creativity, empathy, and social skills. Therefore, it is unlikely that AI teachers can completely replace human teachers, but they can complement and enhance them in certain scenarios.

However, AI teachers offer remote and flexible learning opportunities while customizing lessons to meet individual learning needs. The pioneering digital human teacher, Beatrice, specializes in crucial skills like communication, leadership, and critical thinking, sought by employers today. Her free webinar on CV writing attracted an impressive 37,000 visits in less than 72 hours.

By leveraging AI, OIAI seeks to transform the education sector, ensuring accessibility and enhanced engagement for everyone.

Currently, the platform offers the following courses: Strategic Leadership, Effective Communication, Critical Thinking, and Social Media Presence.

OIAI is currently free and available in beta testing. To learn more about OIAID or to sign up for the beta test, visit the Otermans Institute website.

