How OpenLedger is Building a New Economy Around Data Contribution

In Brief AI models’ power demands continuous payment for data providers, according to OpenLedger core contributor Ramkumar. Data should be valued and rewarded for its usefulness.

As AI models grow in power, the question of where their training data comes from — and who gets rewarded for it — is becoming harder to ignore.

For Ramkumar, a core contributor at OpenLedger, the answer is clear: if data powers the model, the people providing that data should get paid — not just once, but continuously.

“We want AI to be payable,” Ramkumar told us at Hack Seasons. “If your data is useful, if it helps the model produce an output, you deserve a share in that value — every time it happens.”

What Is “Payable AI”?

The idea behind payable AI is simple but powerful: AI models should be able to automatically reward the people whose data made them smarter. But to do that, you need transparency around how models are trained and how data influences each output.

That’s where OpenLedger comes in. Their platform is built to make it seamless for contributors to upload data, for models to be fine-tuned on that data, and — crucially — for contributors to get rewarded every time that data is used in an inference.

“It’s not a one-time deal like selling your dataset to a company,” Ramkumar explained. “We’re talking about recurring revenue for contributors, similar to how creators on YouTube get paid as their content gets more views.”

Incentives Create a Flywheel

The key innovation OpenLedger brings is a mechanism that tracks how much impact each data point has on a model’s output. It allows OpenLedger to assign credit (and payment) for each inference a model makes.

This creates a flywheel effect:

Contributors upload useful data

Models get trained and used

Contributors get rewarded repeatedly

Seeing the value, they contribute even more high-quality data

“We’re building a SaaS-style economy around data,” said Ramkumar. “When you make the value loop transparent and recurring, it naturally attracts better data and better models.”

Moving Beyond Big Tech’s One-Time Deals

In contrast to traditional AI development, where companies scrape the web or pay a flat fee for private datasets, OpenLedger is pushing a more equitable model.

“Enterprises often give up their data once and never see another dime,” Ramkumar said. “That doesn’t encourage long-term collaboration. We want to change that by offering continuous, usage-based rewards — especially for smaller players who have niche, high-value data.”

Already Making Waves

OpenLedger is still in testnet, but it’s already seeing momentum. According to Ramkumar, the network has close to a million nodes contributing datasets, and 10+ AI projects actively building on top of it.

They’re also partnering with real-world enterprises, including names like Walmart and the Dubai Tax Authority, to deploy models built through this incentive-driven system.

“We’re going mainnet in about two months,” Ramkumar revealed. “And once we do, the goal is to open the doors for even more contributors and builders to join the ecosystem.”

The Big Picture

Ramkumar sees OpenLedger not just as a tool for AI development, but as a way to rebalance the economics of the data economy.

“In the future, AI shouldn’t just be owned by a handful of companies,” he said. “It should be something where everyone who contributes — from researchers to small business owners — can get paid and participate.”

As AI continues to shape the world, OpenLedger is quietly laying the foundation for a fairer, smarter system — one inference at a time.

