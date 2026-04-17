Bitcoin Caught In Macro Crossfire: Arthur Hayes Warns Of AI-Driven Deflation And Liquidity Uncertainty

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Arthur Hayes calls markets a “no-trade zone” as AI-driven deflation and Middle East tensions weigh on risk assets, while long-term liquidity expansion may favor Bitcoin and gold.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of the BitMEX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has described the current market environment as a “no-trade zone” in the latest analysts, citing a combination of deflationary pressure from AI and renewed geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

In his view, the fast adoption of AI is beginning to displace knowledge workers in advanced economies, which could weaken credit conditions and place pressure on the broader financial system. At the same time, instability tied to the Middle East is adding another layer of risk for investors already dealing with volatile macro conditions.

The entrepreneur argued that these forces could leave Bitcoin and other risk assets under short-term selling pressure. He said the market is currently being shaped by a conflict between slowing demand in credit-sensitive parts of the economy and the possibility of further disruption in energy and commodity markets. That combination, he suggested, makes it difficult to establish a clear directional trade in the near term.

At the same time, Arthur Hayes said the longer-term setup may ultimately favor scarce assets. He pointed to rising energy and commodity prices, along with expanding fiscal spending by governments, as conditions that could push central banks back toward monetary expansion. In that case, he argued, assets with fixed supply, such as Bitcoin and gold, would be more likely to benefit, while assets tied to cash flow generation could remain under pressure.

According to the crypto entrepreneur, the proper stance in the current environment is patience rather than aggression. He said the focus should be on watching for liquidity signals and waiting for clearer signs of policy response before increasing risk. In his latest commentary, he said his portfolio adjustments have been limited, with only gradual additions to gold and Hyperliquid, a token tied to the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

"No Trade Zone" discusses the impact on $BTC based on whether the Strait of Hormuz is open or closed. pic.twitter.com/spNEjrnPI7 — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) April 16, 2026

Three Scenarios For Global Liquidity And The Fragile Balance Between Inflation, War Risk, And Monetary Expansion

Arthur Hayes also outlined several possible geopolitical and market scenarios to explain how the conflict between inflation, liquidity, and risk appetite could evolve.

One scenario assumes a rapid return to pre-war conditions, but even in that case, he said, the structural effect of AI on labor markets could continue to weigh on consumer credit and banking stability. Another scenario centers on disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which could force countries to seek alternative settlement arrangements and raise the importance of commodities and non-dollar reserves. A third scenario considers direct military escalation that would restore shipping access but could also trigger a severe spike in commodity prices if regional energy production were destabilized.

Across these scenarios, the former BitMEX chief emphasized the same core point: the price of money and the quantity of money can move in opposite directions, and that tension will shape asset performance. He argued that stocks and other cash-flow based assets may struggle if financing costs remain elevated, while Bitcoin and gold could outperform if central banks expand balance sheets to absorb economic stress.

In his view, Bitcoin’s next major move will depend less on traditional valuation models and more on whether liquidity conditions begin to loosen. Until then, Hayes said, the market remains stuck in a zone where caution is the dominant strategy.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

