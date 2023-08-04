Perfusion: Nvidia Introduces a Compact 100 KB Neural Network with Efficient Training Time

News Report Technology
by
Published: Aug 04, 2023 at 3:55 am Updated: Aug 04, 2023 at 3:56 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Nvidia introduced its “Perfusion generative” neural network, boasting compact size and rapid training time.

It uses “Key-Locking” to optimize algorithm performance and adaptability, allowing the model to align user requests with broader categories.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nvidia recently showcased its neural network named “Perfusion generative,” notable for its compact size and rapid training capabilities. According to details provided by Nvidia, this neural network model requires a mere 100 kb of space, an impressive feat when compared to other models like Midjourney, which necessitates over 2 gigabytes of free storage.

Perfusion: Nvidia Introduces a Compact 100 KB Neural Network with Efficient Training Time
Published: 4 August 2023, 3:55 am Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 3:56 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked
Recommended: 10 Best Free AI Presentation Tools in 2023

The key to Perfusion’s efficiency is a mechanism Nvidia has termed “Key-Locking.” This innovative feature enables the model to associate specific user requests with a broader category or ‘supercategory’. For instance, a request to produce a cat would prompt the model to align the term “cat” with the broader category “feline.” Once this alignment occurs, the model then processes additional details provided in the user’s text prompt. Such a method optimizes the algorithm, making the processing quicker.

Another advantage of the Perfusion model lies in its adaptability. Depending on user requirements, the model can be tailored to adhere strictly to a text prompt or be granted a degree of “creative freedom” in its outputs. This versatility ensures that the model can be finely tuned to generate outcomes ranging from precise to more general, based on specific user needs.

A prompt is converted into a series of encodings. Each encoding is fed into a diffusion U-Net denoiser’s cross-attention modules (purple blocks). The zoomed-in purple module demonstrates how the Key and Value pathways are influenced by text encoding. The attention map is driven by the Key, which modulates the Value pathway.

Nvidia has indicated plans to release the code in the future, allowing for a broader examination and understanding of this compact neural network’s potential.

Read more about AI:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, , , , , , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Damir Yalalov

Damir is the team leader, product manager, and editor at Metaverse Post, covering topics such as AI/ML, AGI, LLMs, Metaverse, and Web3-related fields. His articles attract a massive audience of over a million users every month. He appears to be an expert with 10 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing. Damir has been mentioned in Mashable, Wired, Cointelegraph, The New Yorker, Inside.com, Entrepreneur, BeInCrypto, and other publications. He travels between the UAE, Turkey, Russia, and the CIS as a digital nomad. Damir earned a bachelor's degree in physics, which he believes has given him the critical thinking skills needed to be successful in the ever-changing landscape of the internet. 

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
OpenAI Announces Enhancements to the ChatGPT User Experience
News Report Technology
OpenAI Announces Enhancements to the ChatGPT User Experience
by Damir Yalalov August 4, 2023
Unusual Questions in ChatGPT Produce Strange Responses
News Report Technology
Unusual Questions in ChatGPT Produce Strange Responses
by Damir Yalalov August 4, 2023
Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site
News Report Technology
Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site
by Damir Yalalov August 4, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Perfusion: Nvidia Introduces a Compact 100 KB Neural Network with Efficient Training Time
Perfusion: Nvidia Introduces a Compact 100 KB Neural Network with Efficient Training Time
August 4, 2023
OpenAI Announces Enhancements to the ChatGPT User Experience
OpenAI Announces Enhancements to the ChatGPT User Experience
August 4, 2023
Unusual Questions in ChatGPT Produce Strange Responses
Unusual Questions in ChatGPT Produce Strange Responses
August 4, 2023
Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site
Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site
August 4, 2023
OpenSea Now Supports Base Network, Launching on August 9
OpenSea Now Supports Base Network, Launching on August 9
August 4, 2023
👓 Most Read
Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site
Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site
August 4, 2023
Gamefi: A Gaming Paradigm Shift or Another Bubble About to Burst?
Gamefi: A Gaming Paradigm Shift or Another Bubble About to Burst?
August 1, 2023
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
Is GPT-4 About to Supercharge Robotics? Why RT-2 Changes Everything
August 1, 2023
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
Why You’re Addicted to Twitter but Not Facebook Threads – The Answer Will Surprise You!
August 1, 2023
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
Anthropic Analyzes AI Safety through Biorisk Assessment
July 27, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022