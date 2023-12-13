News Report Technology
December 13, 2023

Essential AI Raises $56.5 Million Funding to Ease Corporate Tasks with ‘Enterprise Brain’

Published: December 13, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2023

In Brief

Essential AI raised $56.5 million to develop the AI-powered ‘Enterprise Brain,’ designed to assist businesses in data analysis and automate routine tasks.

AI Startup Essential Raises $56.5 Million to Advance Corporate Functions with Enterprise Brain

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Essential AI raised $56.5 million in a new funding round, led by March Capital with participation from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Franklin Venture Partners, Alphabet’s Google, Nvidia and Thrive Capital.

With the new capital, the company aims to develop its innovative AI-powered “Enterprise Brain” technology, designed for corporate functions such as data analysis and automation of routine tasks.

Founded by Vaswani and Niki Parmar, co-authors of the influential article “Attention Is All You Need“, written with six other AI experts during their tenure at Google, Essential AI focuses on advancing large language models (LLMs). These models, central to chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, as they are capable of generating new content by processing vast amounts of information.

Established in 2023, the San Francisco-based startup specializes in developing full-stack AI products that rapidly learn to enhance productivity by automating workflows.

With human feedback and technological advancements, Essential AI’s LLMs assist users in tackling increasingly complex tasks, unlocking critical skills, and amplifying the impact of organizations on society.

Earlier this year, Essential AI secured $8.3 million in funding, led by Thrive Capital with participation from individual investors. The recent investment brings the total valuation of the company to $65 million in funding to date.

Generative AI Streamlines Business Efficiency 

Generative AI when utilized for business automation can create intelligent, adaptive systems capable of autonomously managing complex tasks and processes.

Through the incorporation of natural language processing and dynamic learning from user interactions, these solutions optimize operations, improve efficiency and convert manual tasks into streamlined, intuitive automated processes.

In a recent development, Kogitos — a generative AI platform for business automation, announced a $20 million funding round, directing funds to product development and expanding partnerships. The platform automates tasks across various markets and modalities, encompassing voice transcription, light image editing, QR code scanning, creating data visualizations, and filling out PDF forms.

Essential AI’s recent funding brings the company closer to elaborating on the new AI product that will transform businesses by streamlining time-consuming tasks. With more companies exploring the potential of AI for enterprises, the impact of generative AI is growing, reshaping corporate landscapes and amplifying efficiency within organizations.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

