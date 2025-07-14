en en
July 14, 2025

Bitget Hits Tracks At MotoGP Germany With Interactive Fan Booth And New Online Activations

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 14, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 14, 2025 at 10:00 am
Bitget Hits Tracks At MotoGP Germany With Interactive Fan Booth And New Online Activations

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget expanded its international visibility during the MotoGP of Germany at Sachsenring Track, held from July 11th to 13th, through a branded initiative combining motorsport engagement with digital asset trading themes. This event represented Bitget’s second activation tied to its MotoGP collaboration, aiming to integrate Web3 concepts into mainstream entertainment, reaching an audience of over 50 million viewers. 

A key feature of the activation was Bitget’s interactive fan zone booth, which attracted substantial foot traffic from MotoGP attendees. Visitors participated in the official MotoGP bike simulator and received co-branded merchandise, contributing to an experiential setup designed to reflect the company’s positioning at the intersection of high-speed performance and digital trading innovation.

“Our presence at MotoGP Germany is about bringing crypto closer to people who seek the finer adventures of life,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “From on-track adrenaline to on-chain innovation, we’re helping users explore how trading can be as thrilling and rewarding as a world-class race,” she added.

Bitget Launches MotoGP Campaign Page And Interactive Mini-Game To Deepen Fan Engagement

As part of its broader brand engagement efforts, Bitget introduced a dedicated MotoGP campaign page that provides ongoing access to race schedules, promotional activities, and continuous giveaways. These include MotoGP event tickets, exclusive branded merchandise, and trading-related rewards through the Bitget platform. An upcoming interactive mini-game titled the Smarter Speed Challenge will offer users a digital racing experience with the opportunity to climb a leaderboard and earn additional prizes, expanding audience interaction beyond the live racing environment.

With MotoGP’s digital fan base exceeding 50 million across various social channels and strong visibility in regions aligned with cryptocurrency market growth, Bitget is utilizing this collaboration to connect with wider demographics and introduce new users to the Web3 space. The German Grand Prix served as a case study in how high-profile sports sponsorships can strengthen brand exposure and foster meaningful engagement.

This activation forms a segment of Bitget’s larger initiative linked to its MotoGP sponsorship, which will continue across the season through targeted local events, gamified campaigns, and themed digital content. The effort aims to support broader user participation and align digital finance tools with mainstream cultural experiences.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

