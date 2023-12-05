News Report Technology
December 05, 2023

Singapore Announces S$70 Million AI Initiative to Develop Southeast Asia’s First LLM

by
Published: December 05, 2023 at 1:56 am Updated: December 05, 2023 at 1:56 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 05, 2023 at 1:56 am

In Brief

Singapore plans to develop a large language AI model and train it, to understand and generate languages from Southeast Asia.

Singapore Launches S$70 Million AI Initiative to Develop Southeast Asia’s First LLM

Singapore is planning to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) model and train it to understand and generate human language, incorporating the diverse cultures and languages of Southeast Asia.

For the same, Singapore announced a new S$70 million initiative – the National Multimodal LLM Programme (NMLP) – that could serve as the foundation for various text-to-speech or text-to-image generative systems, and develop the country’s research and engineering capabilities for multi-modal large language models.

According to the announcement, the initiative was launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in partnership with AI Singapore (AISG) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

Funded by the National Research Foundation, the program aligns with Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0, unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Singapore Conference on AI yesterday.

“This national effort underscores Singapore’s commitment to become a global AI hub,” said Dr Ong Chen Hui, assistant chief executive of biztech group at IMDA. “Language is an essential enabler for collaboration. By investing in talent and investing in large language AI models for regional languages, we want to foster industry collaboration across borders and drive the next wave of AI innovation in Southeast Asia.”

Singapore’s Plans to Upend Western Dominance in LLMs

Addressing the current void in the scene, where most LLMs hail from Western countries, the National Multimodel LLM Programme aims to contribute to Singapore’s capabilities in AI research and innovation.

It seeks to build skilled AI talent by providing funding and access to high-end computing for local researchers and engineers while fostering the AI industry to develop LLM-enabled solutions for enhanced productivity and new business opportunities.

The LLM project will also play a role in establishing a trusted environment for AI usage. By providing a deeper understanding of LLMs and furthering research in AI governance, the initiative aims to ensure responsible and ethical AI applications. It builds upon the success of AI Singapore’s Southeast Asian Languages in One Network (Sea-Lion) model, an open-source LLM designed to be smaller, faster and more flexible than its mainstream counterparts.

The Sea-Lion model, initially trained on 11 languages used in the region, including English, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese, served as a cost-effective and efficient alternative to existing options. The new national initiative seeks to expand Sea-Lion to encompass 30 billion to 50 billion parameters, transforming it into a multimodal speech-text model.

In comparison, well-known LLMs such as GPT-4 from OpenAI, boast 1,700 billion parameters and Meta’s Llama-2 consists of 70 billion parameters. However, the focus on cultural representation and linguistic nuances sets the Sea-Lion model apart, enabling users to understand the context and values of the diverse cultures and languages of Southeast Asia, particularly in the multilingual landscape of Singapore.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bastion’s COO Caroline Friedman Says “Regulatory Compliance Key to Building Customer Trust”

by Victor Dey
December 04, 2023

MongoDB Integrates Atlas Vector Search with AWS’ Amazon Bedrock to Boost Generative AI Models

by Victor Dey
December 01, 2023

Seraph Studio Launches ARPG Web3 Game ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness’ on Arbitrum One

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023

ChatGPT Turns One: A Year Marked by Growth and Controversy

by Kumar Gandharv
November 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

BlackRock and Bitwise Revise Bitcoin ETF Proposals, Awaiting SEC Approval Amid Market Surge

by Nik Asti
December 05, 2023

Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model

by Nik Asti
December 04, 2023

NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One

by Gregory Pudovsky
December 04, 2023

Top 5 AI Video Generators Shaping the Generative AI Landscape in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 04, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
BlackRock and Bitwise Revise Bitcoin ETF Proposals, Awaiting SEC Approval Amid Market Surge
Business Markets News Report
BlackRock and Bitwise Revise Bitcoin ETF Proposals, Awaiting SEC Approval Amid Market Surge
by Nik Asti
December 5, 2023
Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model
Business News Report
Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model
by Nik Asti
December 4, 2023
NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One
News Report
NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One
by Gregory Pudovsky
December 4, 2023
Top 5 AI Video Generators Shaping the Generative AI Landscape in 2023
News Report Technology
Top 5 AI Video Generators Shaping the Generative AI Landscape in 2023
by Kumar Gandharv
December 4, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.